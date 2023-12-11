INDIA parties stage walkout from Rajya Sabha over 'economic blockade' of opposition-ruled states

MPs from various parties of the INDIA bloc staged a walkout in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, alleging a "blockade" of funds to opposition-ruled states.

The MPs from the Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Janata Dal (United), DMK, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Communist Party of India (Marxist), CPI and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), among others, staged the walkout.