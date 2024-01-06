India-Pak rivalry to take centre stage in New York on June 9

New Delhi: Cricket fans worldwide brace themselves for an electrifying clash on June 9, 2024, as arch-rivals India and Pakistan lock horns in New York City. This marquee encounter, a Group A fixture in the ICC T20 World Cup, promises to electrify the Big Apple.



Unveiled on Friday, the tournament schedule pits India against Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, and co-host USA in the group stage. Before the highly anticipated India-Pakistan showdown, the Men in Blue will kick off their campaign against Ireland on June 5, both matches taking place in New York. Following the Pakistan clash, India will stay put in the city to play the co-host nation on June 12 before concluding their group games against Canada in Florida on June 15.

This year’s edition promises to be the biggest T20 World Cup ever, with 20 teams vying for glory. Divided into four groups of five, the tournament marks a significant expansion from the 16-team format of the 2022 edition held in Australia.

The action will begin on June 1 with the inaugural match between USA and Canada. The semi-finals are slated for June 26 and 27 in Guyana and Trinidad, respectively, culminating in the grand finale on June 29 in Barbados. England, the reigning champions who triumphed over Pakistan in Melbourne in 2022, will be eager to defend their crown.

From June 1 to 18, the group stage will keep cricket fans glued to their screens, followed by the Super 8 matches between June 19 and 24. The top two teams from each group will advance to this next stage, divided into two groups of four each. Only the top two from each Super 8 group will then battle it out for a coveted spot in the semi-finals.

A total of 55 matches will be played across nine venues: six in the West Indies (Kensington Oval, Barbados; Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad; Providence Stadium, Guyana; Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua; Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, St Lucia; Arnos Vale Stadium, St Vincent) and three in the USA (Eisenhower Park, New York; Lauderhill, Florida; Grand Prairie, Texas).