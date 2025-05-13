India, Pak pledge to maintain peace and uphold ceasefire

New Delhi: The Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan engaged in a scheduled conversation through the established military hotline at 5:00 pm on Monday.

The dialogue, held in the backdrop of heightened cross-border tensions, reaffirmed both nations’ commitment to the ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB), marking a renewed attempt to de-escalate hostilities and preserve regional stability.

According to the Indian Army, the discussion between DGMO India Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai and DGMO Pakistan Major General Kasif Abdullah focused on maintaining peace across all domains—land, sea, and air—with both sides agreeing not to initiate aggressive or inimical action.

Indian officials underlined that violations of this understanding would invite a firm and proportionate response, emphasising that the ceasefire must be upheld in both letter and spirit. In addition to reiterating the commitment to peace, the two military leaders explored immediate confidence-building measures, including the potential reduction of troops from border and forward areas to avoid inadvertent escalation.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed that the conversation was initiated by Pakistan’s DGMO—a move he described as a constructive step toward reducing tensions. He noted that the outreach came at a particularly sensitive moment, following a series of recent cross-border aerial threats that were met with a calibrated and highly effective Indian military response.

The talks over the hotline were previously scheduled for 12 noon. However, it started at around 5 pm.

Though there were cases of violation of the understanding by the Pakistani military on May 10 night, there were no such incidents on Sunday night.

“The night remained largely peaceful across Jammu & Kashmir and other areas along the international border,” the Army said in a brief statement earlier.

“No incidents have been reported, marking the first calm night in recent days,” it said. Under Operation Sindoor, India carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure early on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.