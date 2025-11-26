India, Pak clubbed together for T20 WC; blockbuster clash on February 15

Mumbai: Traditional rivals India and Pakistan have been placed together in Group A for the 2026 men’s T20 World Cup, with the International Cricket Council on Tuesday confirming that the two teams will meet in Colombo on February 15. The schedule announcement sets the stage for one of cricket’s most watched fixtures, even as bilateral sporting ties between the neighbours remain suspended.

Following the Pahalgam terror attack in April, the Indian government barred bilateral engagements with Pakistan but allowed encounters in multinational tournaments. Under the current arrangement, the BCCI and PCB have agreed to face each other only at neutral venues until the Future Tours Programme is revised in 2027. As a result, Pakistan will play their entire league phase in Sri Lanka, including the clash against India at the R Premadasa Stadium.

Despite India’s recent dominance in the rivalry, contests between the two sides continue to draw global attention. The recently concluded Asia Cup in the T20 format, considered a marker for next year’s World Cup, featured three meetings between the teams, including the final. All three were held on Sundays to boost global viewership.

The 2026 edition will be staged across eight venues, five in India and three in Sri Lanka, with 55 matches scheduled. The 20-team field, which includes first-time participants Italy, has been divided into four groups of five. The top eight teams will progress to the Super Eight stage, followed by semifinals planned in Kolkata or Colombo and Mumbai. The final has been earmarked for either Ahmedabad or Colombo, with the choice depending on Pakistan’s progress in the tournament.

Reigning champions India will begin their title defence at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 7 against the USA. Their second fixture is set for February 12 against Namibia in Delhi. The team will then travel to Colombo for the showdown with Pakistan before wrapping up the league stage against the Netherlands in Ahmedabad on February 18.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav said his side was aware of the unpredictable nature of the format. “The group looks quite decent. It’s a T20 format, you never know which team has a good day on a given day. It’s all about two batters coming out and two bowlers having a good day,” he said. He added that India had recently faced Pakistan during the Asia Cup and that the players were fully focused on cricket. “I’m sure it will be a good game. Boys are always excited to have an India-Pak game.”

The ICC confirmed the full group structure. Group B features Australia, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Zimbabwe and Oman. Group C hosts England, West Indies, Bangladesh, Nepal and Italy. Group D includes New Zealand, South Africa, Afghanistan, Canada and the UAE.

ICC chairman Jay Shah announced the tournament details while unveiling the schedule, marking a significant step in preparations for the expanded global event.

Adding to the build-up, former India captain Rohit Sharma has been appointed as the tournament ambassador. Rohit, who led India to the 2024 T20 World Cup title, retired from T20Is after lifting the trophy in the Americas. One of the format’s most prolific batters, he finished his international T20 career with 4,231 runs at an average of 32.01 and a strike rate of 140.89.

Rohit said he remains closely connected with members of the current squad. “I keep meeting all these guys; I’m still playing. I’m going to Ranchi for the ODIs against South Africa and will meet some of them there. There’s always conversation happening — I like to talk, discuss, understand their mindset,” he said. According to him, the team has been on a strong run. “I don’t think much needs to change. Their final prep will be around the New Zealand series when they should start firming up their 15.”

The tournament is slated to run across multiple cities in India and Sri Lanka, bringing together established cricketing nations and emerging teams for the 55-match global event.