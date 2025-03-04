‘India, Pak came closer to resolving Kashmir issue under Manmohan Singh’

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday stated that India and Pakistan were closest to resolving the Kashmir issue during the tenure of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. He expressed doubt that such a situation would arise again in his lifetime.

Speaking in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly during obituary references for Singh and four former legislators, Abdullah praised the late prime minister’s contributions. “He practically initiated measures for the return of displaced Kashmiri Pandits, and the working groups he constituted remain relevant today,” he said.

The session began with Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather leading a two-minute silence in tribute to Singh, former minister Syed Ghulam Hussain Geelani, former Rajya Sabha MP Shamsher Singh Manhas, and former MLAs Ghulam Hassan Parrey and Choudhary Piara Singh, who passed away since the last Assembly session in November. Several members, including Sham Lal Sharma (BJP), G A Mir (Congress), and M Y Tarigami (CPIM), also spoke. Reflecting on Singh’s political journey, Abdullah noted that he rose from a small village, now in Pakistan, to the highest office in India. “He played a key role in shaping India’s economy through significant reforms, particularly in the private sector and social welfare,” he said. Discussing Singh’s approach to Jammu and Kashmir, Abdullah said, “He inherited the initiative for dialogue with Pakistan from A B Vajpayee and Pervez Musharraf. He could have discontinued it after taking office in 2004, but he understood the responsibility of carrying it forward.” Despite security challenges, Singh persisted in his efforts, Abdullah remarked. “During that time, both countries were closest to resolving the issue, but I don’t expect to see such a moment again in my lifetime,” he said.

Abdullah also highlighted Singh’s response to the 2010 unrest in Kashmir. “To address the grievances, he set up working groups focusing on political solutions and governance. These remain relevant even today,” he added.

Regarding Kashmiri Pandits, Abdullah acknowledged Singh’s efforts. “He introduced job reservations for them and initiated their rehabilitation. The establishment of Jagti township in Jammu was a step towards providing better living conditions,” he said.

He credited Singh with key infrastructure projects, including the four-lane Jammu-Srinagar highway and the railway project linking Kashmir with the rest of India. “The Chenab bridge, the world’s highest railway bridge, was started during his tenure. Though he is not here to see it completed, he can take pride in knowing his vision was fulfilled,” Abdullah said.

Praising Singh’s humility, Abdullah recalled an instance where Singh personally apologised for a misunderstanding. “He was a leader who acknowledged mistakes and valued relationships,” he said.

Tarigami, while paying tribute, said the question remains how India and Pakistan can improve relations to ensure lasting peace. Sharma of the BJP credited Singh with laying the foundation for India’s economic growth, allowing it to become the world’s fifth-largest economy.

The Assembly concluded with members acknowledging Singh’s contributions across various sectors, underscoring his lasting impact on the nation and Jammu and Kashmir.