India offers ‘fullest support’ to Australia after Bondi Beach terror attack killing 15

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday conveyed India’s “fullest support” to Australia following the deadly shooting at Sydney’s Bondi Beach that targeted a Jewish Hanukkah celebration and left 15 people dead. In a phone call with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Jaishankar expressed condolences over the loss of lives and reiterated India’s solidarity during what he described on social media as a tragic moment for Australia.

Australian authorities confirmed that two gunmen opened fire at the beachfront gathering on Sunday, killing 15 people and injuring more than 40. The attackers were identified as Sajid Akram and his son, Naveed Akram. Police said the elder Akram was shot dead during the operation, while his son was wounded and is currently receiving treatment in a hospital.

Jaishankar had condemned the incident soon after it occurred, stating on Sunday that he denounced “in the strongest terms the terror attack on Hanukkah celebrations in Bondi Beach”. He added that India’s thoughts were with the victims and their families. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the shooting as a “dark moment” for the nation. Speaking to reporters, he said the assault was “a targeted attack on Jewish Australians on the first day of Hanukkah, which should be a day of joy, a celebration of faith”. He added that security agencies were working to identify anyone linked to the attack. The incident came amid a rise in antisemitic cases reported across the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined other world leaders in condemning the violence. In a message posted on X, Modi called the shooting a “ghastly terrorist attack” and conveyed condolences to the affected families. He said India stands with Australia in this period of grief and reaffirmed that the country has zero tolerance for terrorism in all its forms.