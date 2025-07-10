India not yet named in Trump’s tariff list

New Delhi: India, which is negotiating a trade pact with the US, has not figured in the list of countries that have been issued tariff letters by the Trump administration on Wednesday so far. The decision will provide relief to Indian exporters, as both countries are currently engaged in negotiations for a trade agreement.

The US has issued tariff letters to about 20 countries so far.

US President Donald Trump sent out tariff letters to six trading partners on Wednesday and pledged to announce import taxes on more countries later in the night.

The Trump administration, on Monday, sent the first tranche of letters to 14 countries detailing the tariffs that the US will impose on products from those countries entering American markets from August 1.

Bangladesh, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, South Africa, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cambodia, Kazakhstan, Lao, Serbia and Tunisia are among the countries that received letters signed by US President Donald Trump.

On Wednesday, Libya, Iraq, Algeria (30 per cent), Moldova, Brunei (25 per cent), and the Philippines (20 per cent) have received tariff letters so far. On April 2, the US imposed an additional 26 per cent reciprocal tariff on Indian goods but suspended it for 90 days till July 9. Now it has been deferred to August 1.

However, the 10 per cent baseline tariff imposed by America remains in place.

The US is India’s largest trading partner from 2021-22. During 2024-25, the bilateral trade in goods stood at USD 131.84 billion (USD 86.51 billion worth of exports, USD 45.33 billion of imports and USD 41.18 billion trade surplus).