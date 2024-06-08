INDIA not staking claim to form govt today does not mean it won't tomorrow: Mamata

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Saturday that her party would adopt a "wait and watch" approach to the political situation at the Centre and asserted that the opposition INDIA bloc may not have staked claim to form the government today, but that does not mean it will not do it tomorrow.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting of TMC MPs and senior leaders, Banerjee said she would be pleased if the "weak and unstable" NDA government was removed from power.

"The BJP is forming the government undemocratically and illegally. Today, the INDIA bloc may not have staked a claim to form the government, but that doesn't mean they won't tomorrow. Let’s wait for some time," she said.

Ultimately, the INDIA bloc will form the government in the coming days, the Trinamool Congress supremo asserted.

The TMC had exited the INDIA bloc in West Bengal in January but stated that she would continue to be part of the opposition bloc at the national level.

According to sources, during the closed-door meeting, Banerjee told party leaders and MPs that the "NDA government will not complete its full term.

While talking to reporters after the meeting also, Banerjee expressed confidence that the "unstable and weak BJP government at the Centre" won’t last long.

"The NDA government to be formed will be unstable. BJP has not secured a majority; they are dependent on allies. Let’s see how long they can get along with their allies," she said.

Banerjee remarked that as the mandate was against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, "he should have stepped down this time and allowed someone else to take over.

"The country needs change; the country wants change. This mandate was for change. We are waiting and keeping a watch on the situation," she said.

She also announced that the TMC would not attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new government.

Banerjee stated that the MPs in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha would seek the repeal of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

"This Lok Sabha is not going to be like the previous two Lok Sabhas where they passed bills as they had brute majority. Our MPs will demand the repeal of CAA. We don’t want any NRC or Uniform Civil Code. We will raise our demand for the release of due funds of the state," she said.

During the meeting of the TMC MPs, Mamata Banerjee was unanimously elected as the chairperson of the TMC Parliamentary Party.

"Sudip Bandyopadhyay will be the Leader of the Lok Sabha, and Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar will be the Deputy Leader of the party in Lok Sabha," she said.