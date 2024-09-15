India no longer a sleeping giant; its rise unstoppable: Dhankhar

Nagpur: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday said India was no longer a “sleeping giant”, emphasising that the country’s ascent is now unstoppable.



Addressing a gathering after inaugurating a digital tower at Ramdeobaba University in Nagpur, Dhankhar asserted that education is service and not commerce.

“The quality education defines democracy and the quality education you are getting defines development which will fast-track our attainment of a fully developed nation by 2047,” he said.

Referring to the International Day of Democracy, observed on September 15, the vice president said artificial intelligence was a tool for good governance.

“India was earlier called a sleeping giant which is no longer the case. India is on the rise. Its rise is unstoppable," Dhankhar added.

India’s economic rise has been exponential and according to global institutions, the country is a favourite destination for investment and opportunities, he said.

“Corruption was eating into our society. No job was available, no contract was available and no opportunity was available without corruption. Power corridors were infested with corruption and this was very disheartening for young boys and girls,” he said.

Dhankhar told the gathering that middlemen have now been removed permanently from the corridors of power. “Now, power corridors have been neutralised and sanitised of these corrupt elements,” he said.

Underscoring that education is service and not commerce, Dhankhar told the students at the university that an ecosystem is in place where the youth can realise their potential and talent.

“We are looking at government jobs and losing out on many opportunities,” he said, adding that there are huge opportunities in the technology sector. He emphasised exploring opportunities in the blue economy, such as oceanography and space technology.

Governor of Maharashtra CP Radhakrishnan, founder and chairman emeritus of Sri Ramdeobaba Sarvajanik Samiti Banwarilal Purohit and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were among those who attended the programme.