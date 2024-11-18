India, Nigeria pledge to combat piracy, terrorism and radicalisation together

Abuja/New Delhi: India and Nigeria reaffirmed their strategic partnership on Sunday during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s historic visit to Abuja. The high-level talks between PM Modi and Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu focused on strengthening cooperation in critical areas such as defence, trade, energy, and agriculture. This visit marks the first by an Indian prime minister to Nigeria in 17 years, underscoring the significance both nations attach to their bilateral ties.

Nigeria also conferred its national award - the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger - on Modi for his statesmanship and stellar contribution to fostering bilateral ties, making him the second foreign dignitary to receive the distinction. Queen Elizabeth is the only foreign dignitary who was awarded GCON in 1969.

In a ceremony at the State House, Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu conferred the national award on Prime Minister Modi.

“Honoured to be conferred with the ‘Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger’ Award by Nigeria. I accept it with great humility and dedicate it to the 140 crore people of India and the friendship of India and Nigeria,” Modi said after receiving the award.

“We give high priority to our strategic partnership with Nigeria,” PM Modi said, addressing the delegation-level talks. “There is immense scope for ties to flourish even further in sectors like defence, energy, technology, trade, health, education, and more,” he said.

The prime minister also highlighted the shared commitment to tackling global challenges. “Terrorism, separatism, piracy, and drug trafficking are major concerns. Together, we will work to address these threats,” he said.

PM Modi underlined India’s willingness to share its expertise in agriculture, affordable medicine, renewable energy, digital transformation, and transportation with Nigeria. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) elaborated on this, noting that India’s developmental assistance, including concessional loans and capacity-building initiatives, has been instrumental in fostering local skills and expertise in Nigeria. President Tinubu lauded India’s contributions, particularly the role of its developmental cooperation. “India’s support has had a meaningful impact on creating local capacities and professional expertise in Nigeria,” he remarked.

The leaders expressed satisfaction with the progress in economic ties and agreed to explore new opportunities in renewable energy, a sector with tremendous potential for both countries. Given Nigeria’s strategic role in West Africa, defence cooperation was a crucial element of the talks. Both leaders pledged to enhance collaboration in security and defence to counter common threats such as terrorism and piracy.

“The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to jointly fight terrorism, piracy, and radicalisation,” Secretary (Economic Relations) in the MEA, Dammu Ravi, said during a media briefing.

Three Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed following the talks, covering cultural exchange, customs cooperation, and survey collaboration. PM Modi also highlighted the contribution of the Indian diaspora in Nigeria, describing the 60,000-strong community as a “key pillar” of bilateral relations.

President Tinubu assured Modi of Nigeria’s commitment to the welfare of the Indian expatriate community.

A significant theme of the discussions was the shared vision of India and Nigeria to champion the interests of the Global South. The MEA noted that both leaders were aligned in their efforts to address developmental aspirations of developing nations.

“The two leaders agreed to work together to meet the development aspirations of the Global South,” the MEA said. President Tinubu commended India’s efforts, particularly the Voice of the Global South summits, which amplify the concerns of developing nations.

Modi recalled his previous meeting with Tinubu during the G20 Summit in New Delhi and highlighted the African Union’s permanent membership in the G20 as a testament to India’s commitment to Africa.

During his visit, PM Modi also expressed his condolences for the recent floods in Nigeria and reaffirmed India’s support. “India stands with Nigeria during this difficult time,” he said.

Tinubu hosted a state banquet in Modi’s honour, where he praised the historic partnership between the two countries.

India and Nigeria’s relationship, dating back over six decades, has grown steadily. India established its diplomatic mission in Lagos in 1958, two years before Nigeria gained independence. Today, more than 200 Indian companies operate in Nigeria, investing approximately $27 billion across various sectors, making them the second-largest employers after the Nigerian federal government.

Modi’s visit to Nigeria marks a new chapter in bilateral ties, which were elevated to a strategic partnership in 2007. From Abuja, Modi is set to travel to Brazil for the G20 Summit, followed by a visit to Guyana, further emphasizing India’s growing role in global diplomacy.