India moving fast on path of development: PM Modi

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said infrastructure is a major factor in the economic growth of developed countries around the world, and India is also moving fast on the path of development.

The PM was speaking after flagging off four new Vande Bharat Express trains from the Banaras railway station in Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency.

"In developed countries across the world, the biggest reason for economic growth has been their infrastructure. In every nation that has achieved major progress, the driving force behind it has been infrastructure development," Modi said.

"Infrastructure is not just about big bridges and highways. Whenever such systems are developed anywhere, it sparks the overall development of that region," he said.

Underlining India's fast-paced progress, the prime minister said, "With so many Vande Bharat trains running and flights arriving from countries across the world, all these developments are now linked to growth. Today, India too is moving rapidly on this path."

"Trains like Vande Bharat, Namo Bharat and Amrit Bharat are laying the foundation of a new generation of Indian Railways," he said.

He said pilgrimage sites are the centres of spirituality and the development work done in Uttar Pradesh in the last 11 years has taken them to a new level.

Devotees visiting pilgrimage sites in Uttar Pradesh have contributed thousands of crores of rupees to the state's economy, he said, adding that the government's endeavour is to make visiting Varanasi and staying here a special experience for everyone.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also attended the event.

The new Vande Bharat Express trains will operate on the Banaras-Khajuraho, Lucknow-Saharanpur, Firozpur-Delhi and Ernakulam-Bengaluru routes.

The semi-high-speed trains will significantly reduce travel time between major stations, enhance regional mobility, promote tourism and support economic activity across the country, according to an official statement.

The Banaras-Khajuraho Vande Bharat will connect prominent cultural and religious destinations, including Varanasi, Prayagraj and Chitrakoot, officials said.