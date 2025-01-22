India likely to take back 18,000 citizens from US

New Delhi: India has signalled its willingness to collaborate with Donald Trump’s administration in identifying and repatriating its citizens residing illegally in the United States. This move is part of New Delhi’s efforts to maintain positive relations with the president and avoid potential trade conflicts.

According to sources familiar with bilateral discussions, both nations have already identified approximately 18,000 illegal Indian migrants slated for repatriation, though the actual number could be significantly higher. A Department of Homeland Security report estimated that around 220,000 unauthorised Indian immigrants were living in the US as of 2022.

The cooperation comes as Trump moves swiftly to implement his campaign promises on immigration reform. Within hours of taking office, the new president initiated measures to end birthright citizenship and strengthen border security, particularly along the US-Mexico frontier.

India’s proactive stance appears strategically calculated to protect its vital interests in legal immigration channels. The H-1B visa program, crucial for skilled Indian workers, saw Indian citizens secure nearly three-quarters of the 386,000 visas granted in 2023. Additionally, student visas remain a critical pathway for Indian nationals pursuing education in the United States.

Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, emphasised the bilateral nature of these efforts: “As part of India-US cooperation on migration and mobility, both sides are engaged in a process to deter illegal migration. This is being done to create more avenues for legal migration from India to the US.” He referenced a recent chartered repatriation flight in October as evidence of this ongoing collaboration.

While India’s contribution to illegal migration remains relatively modest, accounting for roughly 3 per cent of all unlawful crossings detected by US border patrol in fiscal 2024, there has been a notable increase along the northern US border. Indians now represent almost a quarter of all illegal crossings at this less-monitored entry point, making them the largest group of unauthorised migrants at that border.

The Niskanen Centre, a Washington-based think tank, attributes this shift to several factors, including the 2023 termination of visa-free travel for Indians to El Salvador and the relatively straightforward process of entering Canada for Indian nationals.

Beyond immigration control, India’s cooperation serves multiple strategic objectives. Sources indicate that taking back illegal migrants could support Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts to counter secessionist movements abroad, particularly the Khalistan movement advocating for a separate Sikh state.

The Modi government’s diplomatic calculations also reflect broader concerns about maintaining stable trade relations with the US. Trump has previously criticised India’s high import tariffs for harming American businesses and threatened reciprocal duties. On his first day in office, Trump announced plans to impose tariffs of up to 25 per cent on Mexico and Canada by February 1, citing their alleged role in facilitating unauthorised border crossings.

India’s stance on migration cooperation also aligns with its broader international labour mobility strategy. With domestic employment challenges, Modi’s government has established migration agreements with various nations, including Taiwan, Saudi Arabia, Japan, and Israel. Officials suggest that any reluctance to address illegal migration to the US could potentially jeopardise these valuable arrangements.

The Department of Homeland Security has already acknowledged India’s cooperative approach, noting a “large-scale” repatriation flight in October that returned over 100 unauthorised Indian nationals, building upon the more than 1,100 deportations conducted in the previous year.agencies