India likely to join US-led strategic alliance ‘Pax Silica’ today

New Delhi: India is set to formally join a United States-led strategic alliance known as Pax Silica, a move aimed at strengthening cooperation on critical minerals and artificial intelligence supply chains, according to people familiar with the matter. The formal step is expected on Friday and comes as New Delhi and Washington work to advance a proposed trade agreement and reset bilateral ties following a period of strain.



Launched in December, Pax Silica seeks to build a secure, resilient and innovation-driven supply chain covering key inputs for emerging technologies. The initiative was unveiled at the Pax Silica Summit in Washington on December 12, where partner countries signed a declaration outlining a shared approach to economic and technology cooperation across the full supply chain, from raw materials to semiconductors and AI infrastructure.

Current members of the alliance include Australia, Greece, Israel, Japan, Qatar, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom. Last month, Sergio Gor publicly said India had been invited to join the grouping.

One of the central goals of Pax Silica is the creation of what it describes as a durable economic order that supports AI-driven growth across participating nations. “We recognise that a reliable supply chain is indispensable to our mutual economic security,” the declaration says. It also notes that artificial intelligence represents a transformative force for long-term prosperity, adding that trustworthy systems are essential to protecting shared security and economic interests.

The declaration further states that economic value is expected to flow across every layer of the global AI supply chain, generating new demand for energy, critical minerals, manufacturing capacity, technological hardware and infrastructure, while opening markets that have yet to emerge. India’s entry would expand the alliance’s footprint and deepen its role in global technology supply networks.