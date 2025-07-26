India issues advisory for citizens in Cambodia amidst border clashes

Phnom Penh: India on Saturday advised its citizens in Cambodia to avoid travelling to border areas as the clash between Thailand and Cambodia over a disputed border entered its third day. The flare-up, which began on Thursday, has killed at least 32 people -- 19 in Thailand and 13 in Cambodia -- according to reports. "In view of the ongoing clashes at the Cambodia-Thailand border, Indian nationals are advised to avoid travelling to the border areas," the Indian embassy here said in an X post.

It also urged Indian citizens to contact the mission in case of any emergency at +855 92881676 or email [email protected]. On Friday, India issued a similar advisory to its citizens in Thailand, asking them to exercise caution and avoid travelling to seven provinces of the country.