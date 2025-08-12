India investing billions of dollars in research ecosystem: PM Modi

Mumbai: India is investing billions of dollars in the research ecosystem, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.

Addressing the 18th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics in Mumbai via video link, Modi also said that in India, tradition meets innovation.

“India has one of the world’s highest astronomical observatories in Ladakh. At 4,500 metres above sea level, it is close enough to shake hands with the stars,” Modi said.

“India believes in the power of international collaboration,” the PM said.

On India’s accomplishments in science, Modi said, “We were the first to successfully land near the Moon’s south pole.”

"India is deeply committed to nurturing scientific curiosity and empowering young minds. Over 10 million students are understanding STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) concepts through hands-on experimentation in Atal Tinkering Labs.

“This is creating a culture of learning and innovation. To make access to knowledge more democratic, we have launched 'One Nation One Subscription' scheme. It provides access to reputed international journals free of cost to millions of students and researchers,” Modi said.

India is a leading country in the participation of women in STEM domains, he said.

“Under various initiatives, billions of dollars are being invested in the research ecosystem. We invited young minds like you from across the world to study, research and collaborate in India. Who knows, the next big scientific breakthrough may well be born from such partnerships,” he said.

“As we explore the universe, we must also ask how can space science further improve the lives of people on earth, how can farmers be provided even better weather forecasts, can we predict natural disasters, can we monitor forest fires and melting glaciers, can we build better communication for remote areas,” Modi said.

“The future of science is in your hands, it is in solving real world problems with imagination and compassion. I urge you to ask, what is out there?"

Modi also lauded Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who recently returned from a successful 18-day mission to the International Space Station (ISS).

“Last month, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla completed his historic mission to the International Space Station. It was a proud moment for all Indians and an inspiration for young explorers like all of you,” he said.

"India believes in the power of international collaboration. This Olympiad reflects that spirit. I have been told that this Olympiad is the largest so far,” he said.

“Aim high, dream big and remember that in India, we believe the sky is not the limit, it is just the beginning,” he said.

The International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA) is an annual competition in astronomy and astrophysics for secondary school students.

The 18th IOAA is being held at Mumbai from August 11 to 21.

The event is organised by the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education, a national centre of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai, an autonomous institution under the umbrella of the Department of Atomic Energy, as well as a Deemed University.