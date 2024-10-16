India inks $4 billion deal with the US to procure 31 Predator drones

New Delhi: In a landmark defence agreement, India signed a $4 billion deal on Tuesday to procure 31 Predator long-endurance drones from US-based defence manufacturer General Atomics. The acquisition, finalised under the foreign military sales route, is aimed at significantly enhancing India’s military surveillance and combat capabilities, particularly along the contested borders with China, officials said.



The deal was signed by senior defence and strategic officials in the national capital, marking a notable boost in defence ties between India and the United States. The procurement of these advanced drones comes just weeks ahead of the upcoming US presidential elections, underscoring the strategic importance of Indo-US military cooperation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) had approved the purchase of the MQ-9B ‘hunter killer’ drones last week, paving the way for the acquisition.

The acquisition includes two variants of the MQ-9B drones: 15 Sea Guardian drones for the Indian Navy, and eight Sky Guardian drones each for the Indian Army and Air Force. The drones, known for their high-altitude, long-endurance capabilities, can remain airborne for over 35 hours, offering enhanced reconnaissance and combat potential.

Officials highlighted the primary goal of the procurement is to fortify India’s surveillance along its frontier with China, where tensions have simmered in recent years. The MQ-9B, a variant of the MQ-9 “Reaper,” is equipped with advanced sensors and armed with four Hellfire missiles and up to 450 kilograms of bombs.



The Reaper drone gained international attention in July 2022 when it was used to launch a Hellfire missile that killed al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in Kabul.

The Sea Guardian drones, acquired for the Indian Navy, will be capable of performing a range of functions, including maritime surveillance, anti-submarine warfare, and over-the-horizon targeting. These versatile drones are expected to bolster India’s maritime security and

enhance its operational readiness in the Indian Ocean Region.

Vivek Lall, Chief Executive of General Atomics Global Corporation, who played a pivotal role in the

negotiations, attended the signing ceremony.

The deal, which follows years of negotiations, is seen as a significant step in strengthening India’s defence partnership with the US and is expected to pave the way for further collaboration in cutting-edge defence technologies. Officials from both countries emphasised the mutual benefits of the deal, with the US reinforcing its commitment to India as a key defence partner in the Indo-Pacific.

India’s Defence Ministry had previously approved the drone purchase in June 2023 under a government-to-government framework, setting the stage for one of the most significant procurements in India’s recent defence history. The acquisition is expected to further modernise India’s armed forces and enhance their ability to monitor and counter threats in the region.