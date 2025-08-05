India hits back at US, EU over Russian oil criticism

Our correspondent

New Delhi: India on Monday launched a pointed response to criticism from the United States and the European Union over its continued purchase of Russian crude oil, describing the targeting of India as “unjustified and unreasonable.”

In an unusually direct statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) rejected accusations that New Delhi’s energy ties with Moscow undermine international efforts related to the Ukraine conflict. The statement came hours after US President Donald Trump announced plans to substantially increase tariffs on Indian goods, linking the decision to India’s oil imports from Russia.

“India’s energy imports are dictated by the need to ensure affordable and predictable supplies for our consumers,” the MEA said. “These are necessities compelled by the global market situation. It is telling that those criticising India are themselves continuing significant trade with Russia — trade that, unlike ours, is not a vital national compulsion.”

According to the MEA, India’s imports from Russia rose only after traditional suppliers redirected shipments to Europe following the outbreak of the conflict in Ukraine in February 2022. “At that time, the US actively encouraged such imports by India to help stabilise global energy markets,” it added.

The ministry also pointed to a range of goods still traded between Europe and Russia, including fertilisers, mining products, chemicals, iron and steel, and machinery. It noted that the US continues to buy uranium hexafluoride for its nuclear industry, palladium for electric vehicle manufacturing, fertilisers, and chemicals from Russia.

“In this background, the targeting of India is without justification,” the MEA said, adding that India “will take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security.”

US President Trump, in a post on social media, accused India of “buying massive amounts of Russian oil” and selling a large portion on the open market “for big profits.” He claimed that India was indifferent to the human toll of the conflict in Ukraine, saying, “Because of this, I will be substantially raising the tariff paid by India to the USA.”

Last week, the Trump administration imposed a 25 per cent duty on all Indian goods. On August 1, the president signed an executive order raising tariffs for over five dozen countries, including India. While the order did not mention a specific penalty for purchasing Russian oil or military equipment, Trump had earlier stated that such a measure would be introduced.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller told Fox News that the president “has made it clear that it is not acceptable for India to continue financing the Ukraine war by purchasing oil from Russia.”

In an earlier remark, Trump suggested that India and Russia could “take their dead economies down together” and criticised India for buying the majority of its military equipment from Moscow.

Before the Ukraine conflict, Russian oil accounted for just 0.2 per cent of India’s crude imports. Since then, Russia has overtaken Iraq and Saudi Arabia as India’s largest supplier, at times providing up to 40 per cent of total imports. In July, Russian shipments accounted for 36 per cent of India’s crude intake.

India, the world’s third-largest oil importer after China and the US, has historically sourced most of its crude from the Middle East. However, Western sanctions and price caps on Russian oil created opportunities for discounted purchases, which New Delhi capitalised on.

Bilateral trade between India and the US reached USD 186 billion in 2024-25, with India enjoying a goods and services trade surplus of about USD 44.4 billion. Goods exports to the US were valued at USD 86.5 billion, while imports stood at USD 45.3 billion.

The US remains India’s largest trading partner, accounting for around 18% of its total exports and 6.2 per cent of its imports.

The latest tariff escalation comes as the two countries continue talks on a trade agreement. Five negotiation rounds have been completed, with the next scheduled for August 25-29 in New Delhi.

Washington has sought lower tariffs for its agricultural products, dairy items, and genetically modified (GM) foods — demands India has resisted due to concerns over the livelihoods of millions of small farmers.

New Delhi has said it is examining the implications of the new tariffs but remains “hopeful of concluding a fair, balanced, and mutually beneficial trade agreement.”