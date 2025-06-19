India has redefined its defence capabilities with emphasis on self-reliance

New Delhi: India has emerged as a formidable global leader over the past 11 years, driven by bold initiatives that fuse ambition with action, with the country making significant strides in indigenizing its defence sector, with defence exports witnessing a multifold increase over the past 11 years. India achieved its highest-ever defence production in Financial Year 2023-24, with the total value touching Rs 1,27,434 crore. This marks a 174 per cent rise from Rs 46,429 crore in 2014-15, according to an official statement from the government. Indigenous platforms such as the Light Combat Aircraft Tejas, Arjun tank, Akash missile system, ALH Dhruv helicopter, and several naval vessels have all contributed to this success. The growth has been powered by focused policies and a strong push for Atmanirbharta, or self-reliance. In FY 2024-25, India recorded defence exports worth Rs 23,622 crore, up from Rs 686 crore in FY 2013-14. The private sector contributed Rs 15,233 crore, while DPSUs accounted for Rs 8,389 crore, a 42.85 percent jump from the previous year.

Over 1,700 export authorisations were granted in the same year. India now exports a diverse range of products such as bulletproof jackets, helicopters, torpedoes, and patrol boats. The USA, France, and Armenia were the top buyers in 2023-24. With the goal of reaching Rs 50,000 crore in exports by 2029, India is firmly positioning itself as a global hub for defence manufacturing. The government has issued five Positive Indigenisation Lists that limit imports and encourage local manufacturing. Over 5,500 items are covered under these lists, of which 3,000 had been indigenised by February 2025. The lists include everything from basic components to advanced systems like radars, rockets, artillery, and light helicopters. This structured push has ensured that critical capabilities are now being built within the country. Two dedicated Defence Industrial Corridors have been established in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. These corridors have attracted investments worth over Rs 8,658 crore and signed 253 memoranda of understanding (MoU) with an estimated investment potential of Rs 53,439 crore as of February 2025. Spread across 11 nodes in both states, these hubs are providing the infrastructure and incentives needed to turn India into a defence manufacturing powerhouse. The Ministry of Defence also signed 193 contracts worth Rs 2,09,050 crore in 2024-25 — the highest ever in a single year. Of these, 177 contracts were awarded to the domestic industry, amounting to Rs 1,68,922 crore. This shows a clear shift towards prioritising Indian manufacturers and strengthening the defence ecosystem within the country. The focus on indigenous procurement has also boosted job creation and technological advancement. Launched in April 2018, Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) has fostered a vibrant ecosystem for innovation and technology development in the defence and aerospace sectors. By engaging MSMEs, startups, individual innovators, R&D institutes, and academia, iDEX has provided grants of up to Rs 1.5 crore to support the development of cutting-edge technologies. Strengthening its impact, the Armed Forces have procured 43 items worth over Rs 2,400 crore from iDEX-supported startups and MSMEs, reflecting growing trust in indigenous innovation for defence preparedness.

To further enhance self-reliance in defence technology, Rs 449.62 crore has been allocated to iDEX, including its sub-scheme Acing Development of Innovative Technologies with iDEX (ADITI), for 2025-26. As of February 2025, 549 problem statements have been opened, involving 619 startups and MSMEs, with 430 iDEX contracts signed. India’s maritime strategy centres on vigilance, quick response and active regional engagement. With a long coastline and key shipping routes to protect, the Indian Navy plays a vital role in safeguarding national and economic interests. Guided by the Prime Minister’s vision of MAHASAGAR, India promotes cooperation and stability across oceans. Over the past year, in response to piracy and rising threats in the Western Arabian Sea, the Navy deployed over 35 ships, conducted more than 1,000 boarding operations and responded to 30-plus incidents. These efforts saved over 520 lives and ensured safe passage for 312 merchant vessels carrying cargo worth more than 5.3 billion US dollars. India’s commitment extends beyond defence. It remains a reliable first responder in the Indian Ocean Region for humanitarian and disaster relief missions. In September 2024, India launched Operation Sadbhav to support Laos, Vietnam and Myanmar after Typhoon Yagi. In April 2025, it hosted the ‘Africa India Key Maritime Engagement’ (AIKEYME) exercise with ten African nations, strengthening maritime ties and shared responses to regional challenges. India’s maritime outlook balances strong naval presence with inclusive diplomacy, shaping a secure and cooperative Indo-Pacific, the statement said.