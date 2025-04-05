India hands over 442 metric tonnes of food aid to quake-hit Myanmar

Mandalay (Myanmar): India on Saturday delivered a large consignment of food aid to quake-hit Myanmar at Thilawa Port in the southern coastal area to the Yangon region's chief minister as part of its ongoing Operation Brahma. A massive 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar, with an epicentre near here, on March 28 and left over 3,100 dead. India launched Operation Brahma to provide necessary support, including Search and Rescue (SAR), humanitarian aid, disaster relief and medical assistance, following the devastating earthquake. India delivered the first tranche of Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief (HADR) material to Myanmar in less than 24 hours. On Saturday, the 442 metric tonnes of food aid was delivered through a naval ship at Thilawa Port, about 400 kilometres south of Myanmar. “Meeting the needs of affected people. A large 442 T consignment of food aid (rice, cooking oil, noodles & biscuits) carried by @indiannavy landing ship tank INS Gharial arrived today at Thilawa Port & was handed over by @AmbAbhayThakur to CM Yangon U Soe Thein & team.#OperationBrahma, the Embassy of India at Yangon posted on X.

The 442 MT of food aid includes 405 metric tonnes of rice, 30 metric tonnes of cooking oil, 5 metric tonnes of biscuits, and 2 metric tonnes of instant noodles, all supplies intended to meet the immediate food needs of the affected population in Myanmar, a statement by Ministry of External Affairs said when INS Gharial departed from Vishakhapatnam on April 1. On Friday, India, along with other QUAD partner countries – Australia, Japan and the US – committed humanitarian assistance of over USD 20 million for the Myanmar earthquake response with a promise of delivering relief supplies and deploying emergency medical teams for those affected by the tragedy.