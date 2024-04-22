India grapples with sweltering heatwave, temperature spikes across multiple states

New Delhi: India is currently experiencing a severe heatwave, with temperatures soaring four to six degrees Celsius above the seasonal average across vast regions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reports that areas in Odisha, Rayalaseema, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh have seen mercury levels between 42 and 45 degrees Celsius.



Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Uttar Pradesh have also felt the heat, with temperatures reaching 40 to 42 degrees Celsius. Notably, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha have experienced temperatures 4 to 6 degrees above normal, while sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Telangana have seen a 2 to 4-degree increase.

This month’s second heatwave has already scorched regions including Odisha, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat. Bahargora in Jharkhand hit a scorching 46 degrees Celsius, with Baripada in Odisha and Bankura in West Bengal not far behind at 44.6 and 44.5 degrees, respectively. Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh and Washim in Vidarbha also recorded high temperatures of 44 and 43.6 degrees Celsius. Heatwave conditions are officially recognized when temperatures exceed 40 degrees Celsius in the plains, 37 degrees in coastal areas, and 30 degrees in hilly regions, with a deviation from the norm of at least 4.5 degrees. A severe heatwave is declared when the temperature anomaly surpasses 6.4 degrees. The IMD had previously cautioned about the potential for extreme heat during the April-June period, coinciding with the Lok Sabha elections, due to the ongoing but diminishing El Nino conditions. This forecast heightens concerns about the population’s vulnerability to heatwaves, especially as the nation votes, with the first phase having occurred on April 19. Predictions indicate an expectation of four to eight heatwave days in April, significantly higher than the usual one to three days. The April-June period could see ten to 20 heatwave days, against the normal four to eight. Regions like Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, madhya Maharashtra, Vidarbha, Marathwada, Bihar, and Jharkhand are likely to experience an increased number of heatwave days, with some areas potentially facing more than 20 such days.

The intense heat poses a risk of straining power grids and causing water shortages. Meanwhile, global weather agencies, including the IMD, anticipate the development of La Nina conditions later in the year, which typically bring abundant rainfall during the monsoon season, in contrast to the drier conditions associated with El Nino.

In its mid-April update, the IMD projected that India would receive above-normal rainfall during the 2024 monsoon season, with the expected onset of La Nina conditions by August-September being a key influence.

The monsoon season is vital for India’s agriculture, with over half of the net cultivated area relying on it. It also plays a crucial role in replenishing reservoirs essential for drinking water and power generation throughout the country.