India gets its 2nd nuclear submarine, INS Arighaat

Visakhapatnam: The Navy commissioned its second nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine, INS Arighaat, on Thursday at a ceremony held in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

INS Arighaat, part of the Arihant-Class, represents a significant leap forward in India’s naval capabilities. According to the Defence Ministry, the submarine features advanced technology and indigenous systems that make it “significantly more advanced” than its predecessor, INS Arihant. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the achievement as a testament to the Modi government’s “unwavering resolve” to achieve self-reliance in defence and emphasized the role of the submarine in maintaining strategic balance and regional peace.

The submarine’s launch is seen as a crucial step towards boosting India’s naval prowess and deterrence capabilities, crucial for safeguarding national interests.

INS Arihant, the country’s first indigenous nuclear submarine, was quietly commissioned in 2016 after its launch in July 2009.