India-France ties reach new heights as Modi, Macron seal defence, trade deals

PARIS: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s three-day visit to France resulted in several significant agreements and declarations aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two nations in the coming years.

PM Modi’s visit brought into sharp focus the further strengthening of the Indo-French partnership across key areas, including technology, nuclear energy, sustainability, and cultural ties.

Taking to X, PM Modi stated that India and France were working together to enhance cooperation in logistics, sustainability, and global trade, reinforcing a shared vision for a better maritime future.

“Strengthening Maritime Ties in Marseille! President @EmmanuelMacron and I visited the control room of CMA-CGM, a global leader in shipping and logistics. As India expands its maritime and trade networks, collaborations with industry leaders will play a crucial role in boosting connectivity, supply chains, and economic growth. We are working towards enhancing India-France cooperation in logistics, sustainability, and global trade, reinforcing our shared vision for a better maritime future,” he said on the microblogging site.

PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron held part of their bilateral discussions onboard the presidential aircraft while travelling from Paris to Marseille on Wednesday. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri noted that India-France ties “literally touched new heights.”

Briefing the media in France on the ongoing visit, Misri said the two leaders exchanged views on recent geopolitical developments in Europe, West Asia, and the Indo-Pacific, discussing issues of global and regional importance.

On Tuesday, Modi and Macron co-chaired the AI Action Summit in Paris, attended the India-France CEO’s Forum, and later in the evening, travelled to Marseille.

They travelled to Marseille in “the French presidential aircraft,” an exceptional gesture by President Macron, emblematic of the deep personal trust between the two leaders and the remarkable confidence they have in each other.

“You can say India-France ties literally touched new heights,” Misri said, adding that some parts of their bilateral discussions took place in Marseille as well.

“The discussions covered the entire gamut of our deep and diverse strategic partnership,” he said.

They reviewed bilateral cooperation in defence, space, civil nuclear cooperation, health, and people-to-people ties, according to the foreign secretary. AI was a “major area” of bilateral discussion between the two sides, he added.

The two leaders called for enhancing trade and investment ties and committed to deepening their engagement in the Indo-Pacific and various global forums and initiatives.

After their wide-ranging talks, they also underlined their commitment to concrete actions to ensure that the global AI sector drives beneficial social, economic, and environmental outcomes in the public interest.

A joint statement issued after the meeting said the talks covered a full spectrum of bilateral relations, as well as key global and regional issues. The two leaders stressed the urgent need for reform in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and agreed to coordinate closely on various global issues, including UNSC matters.

French President Macron reiterated France’s firm support for India’s permanent membership in the UNSC.

The two leaders reaffirmed their strong commitment to the India-France Strategic Partnership, noting that it has steadily evolved into a multifaceted relationship over the past 25 years.

They reviewed cooperation in the strategic areas of defence, civil nuclear energy, and space, while also discussing ways to strengthen collaboration in technology and innovation. This area of partnership assumes greater significance in the backdrop of the recently concluded AI Action Summit and the upcoming India-France Year of Innovation in 2026, the statement said. President Macron also hosted a dinner in honour of PM Modi in the coastal town of Cassis, near Marseille. Prime Minister Modi invited President Macron to visit India.

The list of 10 key outcomes included the India-France Declaration on AI, the launch of the logo for the India-France Year of Innovation 2026, and a Letter of Intent between India’s Department of Science and Technology (DST) and France’s Institut National de Recherche en Informatique et en Automatique (INRIA) to establish the Indo-French Centre for Digital Sciences.

An agreement was also signed to host 10 Indian startups at the French startup incubator Station F. Additionally, a Declaration of Intent was signed on establishing a partnership on Advanced Modular Reactors and Small Modular Reactors.

Other outcomes included the renewal of an MoU between India’s Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) and France’s Commissariat à l’Énergie Atomique et aux Énergies Alternatives (CEA) for cooperation with the Global Centre for Nuclear Energy Partnership (GCNEP).

An agreement was implemented between India’s DAE and France’s CEA regarding cooperation between GCNEP India and the Institute for Nuclear Science and Technology (INSTN), France.

A joint declaration of intent on Triangular Development Cooperation was signed, and the two leaders also jointly inaugurated the Indian consulate in Marseille.

PM Modi arrived in France on Monday and co-chaired the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit with Macron. This was Modi’s sixth visit to France and followed Macron’s visit to India in January 2024 as the Chief Guest for the 75th Republic Day celebrations.

The two leaders also visited the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor facility.

They held extensive discussions on long-term global challenges and current international developments, agreeing to intensify their global and regional engagement, including through multilateral initiatives and institutions. They welcomed the continuation of cooperation in air and maritime assets in line with the ambitious Defence Industrial Roadmap agreed upon in 2024.

Both leaders commended progress in collaboration on constructing Scorpene submarines in India, including indigenisation efforts, and particularly the work done towards integrating DRDO-developed Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) into P75-Scorpene submarines. They also analyzed the possible integration of the Integrated Combat System (ICS) into the future P75-AS submarines.

They welcomed the commissioning of the sixth and final submarine of the P75 Scorpene-class project, INS Vagsheer, scheduled for January 15, 2025.

Both sides welcomed ongoing discussions on missiles, helicopter engines, and jet engines. They also acknowledged the excellent cooperation between relevant entities in the Safran group and their Indian counterparts. PM Modi invited the French Army to explore the Pinaka rocket launcher, emphasising that France’s acquisition of this system would mark another milestone in Indo-French defence ties.

President Macron welcomed India’s inclusion as an observer in the Eurodrone MALE program managed by OCCAR, recognising it as another step forward in strengthening Indo-French defence cooperation. Both leaders had detailed discussions on international issues, including the Middle East and the war in Ukraine. They agreed to work closely on implementing the India-Middle East-Europe Corridor (IMEC) and acknowledged Marseille’s strategic location in the Mediterranean Sea.

They emphasised the importance of strengthening EU-India relations, particularly in view of the upcoming India-EU summit in New Delhi at the earliest possible date. The two leaders reiterated their common commitment to a free, open, inclusive, secure, and peaceful Indo-Pacific region. They unequivocally condemned terrorism in all its forms, including cross-border terrorism, and called for the disruption of terrorism financing networks and safe havens. They further agreed that no country should provide refuge to those who finance, plan, support, or commit terrorist acts and called for concerted action against all terrorists. Later in the day, PM Modi departed for the US after concluding his France visit. President Macron personally saw him off at the airport in Marseille.

“Thank you, France!” Modi posted on X, adding, “A productive visit concludes, covering AI, commerce, energy, and cultural linkages.”

In the US, PM Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with President Donald Trump in both restricted and delegation-level formats.

Modi will be the fourth foreign leader to visit Trump in the weeks following the American leader’s inauguration as the 47th President of the United States in January.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) described it as a “historic visit to France” that concluded in the ancient city of Marseille. “Next stop: Washington, D.C.,” the MEA posted on X.