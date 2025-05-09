India foils Pak’s drone, missile attack

New Delhi/ Jammu: In a dramatic escalation of cross-border hostilities, India on Thursday night successfully thwarted a coordinated missile and drone attack launched from Pakistan, targeting key areas in the Jammu region and along the western front. The Indian Armed Forces sources confirmed that all hostile aerial threats—including eight missiles and several drones—were intercepted and neutralised without any casualties or material losses, averting what could have been a major catastrophe.

According to top defence sources, the attack occurred between 8.20 and 8.30 pm, when multiple loitering munitions—unmanned aerial systems capable of precision strikes—were launched from across the border, targeting vital locations such as Satwari, Samba, RS Pura, and Arnia. These areas lie in close proximity to strategic military installations and civilian zones, including the Jammu airport.

Residents in the affected localities reported loud explosions and widespread power outages. “We thought war had broken out,” said a terrified resident living near the Jammu airport. “There was no light, only loud blasts, and everyone was running for shelter. It was chaos.” At least four explosions were heard near the airport, sparking widespread panic and confusion before officials confirmed the successful neutralisation of the threats by the Indian Air Defence systems.

Defence experts noted that the use of loitering munitions marks a significant and troubling shift in Pakistan’s military tactics. “This is not traditional shelling—it was a planned and provocative strike using tactical aerial weapons,” said a senior defence official, speaking on condition of anonymity. “It demonstrates an escalation in both capability and intent.”

Visuals captured from the ground showed streaks of light and explosions in the night sky, drawing immediate comparisons with recent rocket attacks carried out by Hamas in Gaza. Defence analysts and civilians alike noted the resemblance, fuelling speculation over Pakistan’s increasing reliance on low-cost, high-impact weaponry that can be deployed in swarms.

Intelligence sources suggest that this latest move may be linked to a recent high-level meeting between operatives of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and representatives of Hamas in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. “There is growing evidence that Pakistan is aligning itself more closely with global terror networks,” said a security establishment official. “The patterns and tactics mirror what we’ve seen in conflict zones far from South Asia.”

As the missiles targeted Jammu, similar incidents were reported in Rajasthan, where hostile drones were intercepted over Jaisalmer and surrounding areas. Witnesses described seeing bright flashes and hearing explosions as Indian air defence systems kicked into action. Residents in Rajasthan’s border districts of Barmer, Bikaner, Sri Ganganagar, and Jaisalmer were placed on high alert, and schools were ordered shut until further notice as a precautionary measure.

An official statement released by the Integrated Defence Staff (IDS) confirmed the full scope of the attempted strike. “Military Stations of Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur in proximity to the International Boundary in Jammu & Kashmir were targeted by Pakistan using missiles and drones. No losses. Threat neutralised by Indian Armed Forces as per Standard Operating Procedures with kinetic and non-kinetic means,” the statement read.

The PRO Defence Jammu reiterated the Armed Forces’ swift response. “The threats were swiftly neutralised... No casualties or material losses were reported,” the spokesperson said, providing reassurance amid growing public concern.

The situation deteriorated further with fresh reports of ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC). Key sectors including RS Pura, Arnia, Samba, and Hiranagar were subjected to heavy shelling. For Jammu—already tense due to the missile attack—the growing threat of aerial strikes has added a new dimension to the region’s security concerns.

At the national level, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was briefed by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on the unfolding situation. “Doval provided a detailed update on cross-border developments and India’s defensive preparedness amid reports of continued Pakistani shelling and drone activity,” sources confirmed. The Prime Minister is closely monitoring the situation and has assured that every possible step will be taken to ensure civilian safety and territorial integrity.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also convened a high-level meeting with the Chief of Defence Staff and the chiefs of the Army, Navy, and Air Force. The meeting focused on assessing India’s operational readiness and formulating appropriate response strategies. A senior official present at the meeting said, “India remains fully prepared to defend its sovereignty and ensure the safety of its people.”

As a result of the incident, all defence installations in Jammu and Kashmir have been placed on heightened alert. Surveillance and air defence systems have been ramped up, with reconnaissance and response operations underway to prevent further incursions. Retaliatory measures are also being considered, though the government has maintained strategic ambiguity on potential counteractions.

While no formal diplomatic communication has been issued yet, New Delhi is expected to raise the matter in international forums, highlighting Pakistan’s continued violations of ceasefire agreements and its apparent links with global terror outfits.

Earlier on the night of May 7-8 also, Pakistan attempted to engage a number of military targets using drones and missiles. The targeted locations included Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj.

“These were neutralised by the Integrated Counter UAS (Unmanned Aircraft System) grid and air defence systems,” the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

In a retaliatory move early Thursday, the Indian military struck back at Pakistani air defence infrastructure. “Indian armed forces this morning targeted air defence radars and systems at a number of locations in Pakistan,” the statement said.

Officials confirmed that a Pakistani air defence installation in Lahore was among those struck. “It has been reliably learnt that an air defence system at Lahore has been neutralised,” the defence ministry noted.