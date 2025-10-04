India eyes additional S-400 air defence systems from Russia

New Delhi: India is reportedly exploring the purchase of additional S-400 surface-to-air missile systems from Russia, following their effective deployment during Operation Sindoor, sources familiar with the matter said on Friday. The potential procurement is expected to be discussed during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s upcoming visit to India in December.

India initially signed a $5 billion agreement with Russia in October 2018 to acquire five units of the S-400 air defence systems, despite US warnings that proceeding with the deal could trigger sanctions under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA). To date, three squadrons have been delivered and are operational.

When asked about possible further acquisitions, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh refrained from giving a definitive answer. “Obviously, that has done good. So, there’s a requirement to have more such systems; there is no limit to numbers that you can buy. Again, I’m keeping quiet on what the plan is whether we want to buy more, how much etc,” he said.

He added, “It has proved to be a good weapon system. We have our own system also being developed. So we will take a call on that.”

The S-400 systems were pivotal in enhancing India’s air defence capabilities during Operation Sindoor, underscoring the strategic value of the missile system. Additionally, sources indicated that India may also consider acquiring the more advanced S-500 missile system in the future, further strengthening its layered defence architecture against aerial threats.