India expresses ‘deep concern’ on B’desh crisis, says monitoring status of minorities

New Delhi: India is closely monitoring the situation in Bangladesh following the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina amidst escalating violence and political instability. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar informed Parliament on Tuesday about the government’s actions and ongoing vigilance regarding the safety of the Indian community and the protection of minorities in Bangladesh. Jaishankar said that the Indian government is maintaining consistent communication with officials in Dhaka to stay informed about the situation.



In his suo-motu statements to the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, Jaishankar underlined that India remains “deeply concerned” until law and order are restored in Bangladesh. “India’s primary concern is the safety of its citizens in Bangladesh. We are in close and continuous touch with the Indian community in Bangladesh through our diplomatic missions. There are an estimated 19,000 Indian nationals there, of which about 9,000 are students,” he said. The majority of these students returned to India in July on the advice of the High Commission.

“India expects the host government to provide the required security protection for its diplomatic missions in Bangladesh, which include the High Commission in Dhaka and Assistant High Commissions in Chittagong, Rajshahi, Khulna, and Sylhet,” he added.

The minister also informed the Parliament that the Indian government is also closely monitoring the situation regarding the status of minorities in Bangladesh.

“While there are reports of initiatives by various groups and organisations to ensure their protection and well-being, India remains deeply concerned until law and order is visibly restored,” he said.

Additionally, India’s border security forces have been instructed to remain on high alert. Continuous communication is being maintained with the authorities in Dhaka as the situation evolves.

Jaishankar informed Parliament that Hasina requested immediate permission to enter India shortly after her resignation. She arrived at Hindon Air Base near Delhi on Monday. Jaishankar explained that Hasina’s decision to step down came after discussions with security leaders, amid escalating protests in Bangladesh.

The minister revealed that India had consistently advised calm and promoted dialogue as a solution to the unrest. The protests, which began as opposition to a job quota policy, eventually grew into a widespread movement calling for Hasina’s removal from office after her 15-year tenure.

Jaishankar expressed hope for the resumption of normal operations at Indian diplomatic missions in Bangladesh once stability returns. He noted that in addition to the High Commission in Dhaka, India maintains Assistant High Commissions in Chittagong, Rajshahi, Khulna, and Sylhet.

Referring to the dramatic developments in Bangladesh, the minister said: “Since Bangladesh’s January 2024 election, the country has experienced significant political tension, deep divisions, and increasing polarisation. This volatile environment fueled a student protest that began in June, escalating into widespread violence. The unrest included attacks on public buildings and infrastructure, as well as disruptions to transportation systems, persisting throughout July. Even a Supreme Court judgement on July 21 failed to quell the unrest.”

“Various decisions and actions taken thereafter only exacerbated the situation. The agitation at this stage coalesced around a one-point agenda, that is, that the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, should step down,” Jaishankar said.

“The situation took a serious turn on August 4, with intensified attacks on police, government installations, and properties associated with the ruling regime. Alarmingly, minorities, their businesses, and temples also came under attack at multiple locations. The full extent of the damage is still unclear,” he informed.

Jaishankar described the situation in Bangladesh as “still evolving.” He informed Parliament that Bangladesh Army Chief, General Waker-uz-Zaman, addressed the nation on August 5, speaking about assuming responsibility and constituting an interim government.

Jaishankar appealed for the Parliament’s support and understanding on delicate matters concerning a key neighbour, emphasising the longstanding national consensus on India-Bangladesh relations. He noted that concern over the recent unrest in Bangladesh is widespread across India’s political landscape.

Throughout this tumultuous period, Jaishankar stated that India consistently advocated for restraint and encouraged dialogue to resolve the situation. He added that similar advice was conveyed to various political entities with whom India maintained contact.

On Tuesday morning, Jaishankar held a comprehensive briefing for leaders of all political parties regarding the situation in Bangladesh. He later met with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar in the Parliament House complex.

During the all-party meeting, Jaishankar reportedly informed attendees that India has assured help to Hasina, who was in shock at the turn of events, and given her time to decide her future course of action. It is learned that New Delhi has conveyed to the 76-year-old Hasina that she can stay in India until her travel plans for taking refuge in another country are finalised.

While Hasina initially wanted to travel to London, it is understood that the UK is unlikely to heed her request for asylum. Following this, she is considering several options, including the UAE, the US, Belarus, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Finland.

Sources indicate that Jaishankar also revealed India’s communication with the Bangladesh Army Chief to ensure the safety of over 10,000 Indian students currently in Bangladesh.

Jaishankar said Indians living in Bangladesh are not in any immediate danger and the government is helping them.

In response to questions from opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Jaishankar did not dismiss the possibility of foreign involvement in Bangladesh’s unrest. However, he emphasised that the situation remains fluid and that the Indian government is closely monitoring developments.

When Gandhi specifically inquired about potential foreign interference, particularly from Pakistan, Jaishankar spoke of a “conspiracy” to overthrow Hasina’s government. He also noted that protesters had targeted properties and households belonging to minorities in Bangladesh.

Political leaders across the spectrum, including Gandhi, pledged their full support to the government on this issue. YSR Congress leader V Vijaysai Reddy explicitly stated his party’s backing for the government’s approach.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay raised a concern that the West Bengal government had not yet been informed about the situation in Bangladesh. He emphasised the importance of keeping the state government updated on these developments.

Later, TMC leader Derek O’Brien, who was not present at the meeting, spoke to reporters about the issue. He highlighted that due to West Bengal’s shared border with Bangladesh, the state is likely to be the most affected by any crisis in the neighbouring country.

Following the meeting, Jaishankar expressed appreciation for the unanimous support and understanding extended by the attendees in a social media post.

The high-level meeting was attended by several key ministers and opposition leaders, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister J P Nadda, and representatives from various political parties such as JD(U), JD(S), DMK, SP, Trinamool Congress, and NCP.

Only the leaders of major parties were invited to the meeting and the decision to exclude the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has 13 MPs, drew protest from its leaders.