India expects Canada to take action against pro-Khalistan elements

New Delhi: India on Thursday called out Canada for its apparent double standard in handling threats against political leaders, following recent Canadian action against two individuals who allegedly made online threats against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.



External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal expressed strong criticism of Canada’s failure to take similar action against pro-Khalistan elements who have threatened Indian leaders and diplomats. “When a democracy adopts different yardsticks to measure or implement the rule of law and freedom of expression, it only exposes its own double standard,” India has consistently urged Canada to address anti-India activities occurring within its borders. In recent months, pro-Khalistan groups have displayed photographs of Indian leaders and diplomats with violent slogans in various Canadian locations. “We expect Canada to take action against anti-India elements who have repeatedly threatened Indian leaders, institutions, airlines and diplomats by violence,” Jaiswal emphasised.

The spokesperson also addressed the recent vandalization of a temple in Edmonton, Canada. India has strongly condemned the act and called for swift action from Canadian authorities. Jaiswal noted that such attacks on temples have become recurring incidents, suggesting they are carried out with a specific purpose.

India-Canada relations have been strained since September 2023, when Prime Minister Trudeau alleged potential Indian involvement in the killing of Khalistan extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia. India vehemently rejected these claims as “absurd.”

The Indian government maintains that the core issue between the two nations is Canada’s tolerance of pro-Khalistan elements operating freely on Canadian soil. Jaiswal warned that the lack of action against perpetrators of extremism and violence undermines the rule of law and respect for pluralism in Canada.

Meanwhile, India also dismissed Washington’s concerns regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Moscow, saying that all nations have the “freedom of choice” in a multipolar world and that such realities should be respected.

Jaiswal highlighted India’s long-standing relationship with Russia, which is founded on “mutuality” of interests.

“In a multipolar world, all countries have the freedom of choice. It is essential for everybody to be mindful of and appreciate such realities,” Jaiswal stated.

“India has a long-standing relationship with Russia that is based on mutuality of interests,” he reiterated during his weekly media briefing.

Jaiswal’s comments were in response to remarks by US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, Donald Lu, who had expressed disappointment over Modi’s visit to Russia earlier this month.with agency inputs