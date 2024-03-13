India exhibits homegrown military marvels at Pokhran

Jaisalmer: The grand ‘Bharat Shakti’ exercise, a display of India’s self-reliant defence manufacturing, was held at the Pokhran firing range in Rajasthan. The event, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Army Chief General Manoj Pande, was held for about 50 minutes.



The showcase included a variety of domestically produced military hardware from the three armed services. Among the equipment displayed near Pokhran, roughly 100 km from Jaisalmer, were the LCA Tejas, ALH Mk-IV helicopters, LCH Prachand, a mobile anti-drone system, BMP-II armoured vehicles and their variants, NAMICA, T90 tanks, artillery like Dhanush and K9 Vajra, and Pinaka rocket systems.

Major General C S Mann of the Army Design Bureau stated: “Integrated joint operations are crucial for India. The live demonstration of firepower and tactics aims to highlight the combined operational strength of the tri-services, highlighting self-reliance and readiness for conflict amid global disturbances.”

This unprecedented exercise is not directed at any specific border or foe, clarified defence sources.

The Prime Minister’s Office, in a statement on Sunday, underscored the exercise as a testament to India’s preparedness to tackle present and future challenges with indigenous solutions. ‘Bharat Shakti’ stands as a testament to the resilience, innovation, and might of the nation’s defence capabilities on an international level.

Meanwhile, in a spirited address during the exercise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised the past administrations for their lack of commitment to India’s defence and hesitance to develop border infrastructure.

Without directly naming any individuals or parties, Modi’s critique came as the nation approaches the 2024 general elections. He lamented the historical negligence of defence matters by those who governed post-independence, referencing the first major scandal involving army procurement.

Modi highlighted the contrast under his governance since 2014, emphasising the implementation of ‘One Rank One Pension’ (OROP) as a fulfilment of his promise, symbolising “Modi ki guarantee.”

He accused previous governments of keeping India reliant on foreign defense imports and celebrated the ‘Bharat Shakti’ exercise as a testament to India’s self-reliance, belief, and pride. Modi linked Pokhran’s legacy as a site of nuclear testing to the current demonstration of ‘Swadeshikaran se Sashaktikaran’ (indigenisation leading to empowerment).

Modi urged the public to remember the pre-2014 discourse dominated by defence scandals and unfulfilled deals. He credited his administration with revitalising ordnance factories, turning HAL into a profitable entity, establishing the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) post, and constructing memorials and modern infrastructure at the borders.

Asserting that a developed India is synonymous with a self-reliant India, Modi underscored the significance of indigenous production across sectors. He proudly stated that the current display of military might, from tanks to cyber systems, embodies ‘Bharat Shakti.’

He shared that over the past decade, defence purchases from local firms amounted to Rs 6 lakh crore, with production doubling to over Rs 1 lakh crore. He also noted the rise of over 150 defence startups, with the armed forces committing to orders worth Rs 1,800 crore.