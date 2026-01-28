India, EU ink mega defence and security pact

New Delhi: India and the European Union on Tuesday concluded a wide-ranging security and defence partnership at their summit talks, committing to closer counter-terror cooperation, stronger engagement in the Indo-Pacific and joint development of military capabilities.



The agreement was finalised during discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, along with European Council President Antonio Costa. India is now the third Asian country after Japan and South Korea to sign such a defence and security pact with the EU. Announcing the agreement, Modi said defence and security formed the basis of any durable partnership. “Today, we are making this official through a security and defence partnership,” he said, adding that the pact would deepen cooperation in counter-terrorism, maritime security and cybersecurity while reinforcing a shared commitment to a rules-based international order. He noted that defence companies on both sides would gain opportunities in co-development and co-production. Officials said the framework would improve interoperability and allow Indian firms to participate in the EU’s SAFE programme, a €150 billion financial instrument aimed at accelerating defence readiness across member states. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri described the pact as the first overarching security and defence framework between India and the EU, despite existing bilateral arrangements with individual European countries. He said it would strengthen engagement in maritime security, defence industry collaboration and cyberspace.

The summit also launched negotiations on a security of information agreement to enable the exchange of classified material. In a joint statement, leaders condemned terrorism in all its forms, including cross-border attacks, and agreed to intensify cooperation against radicalisation, terror financing and misuse of emerging technologies. They specifically condemned the Pahalgam attack and a terror incident near Red Fort in November.

The two sides reviewed Indo-Pacific developments, reaffirming support for a free, open and peaceful region in line with international law, including UNCLOS. They also expressed concern over the war in Ukraine, backing dialogue and diplomacy for a just and lasting peace. On West Asia, they welcomed a UN Security Council resolution on Gaza and reiterated support for a two-State solution. India and the EU further noted progress on the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor and agreed to pursue trilateral cooperation projects in energy, climate resilience, green mobility and digitalisation.