India, EU hold bilateral cluster meeting, discuss connectivity, IMEC, security

New Delhi: India and the EU held a bilateral cluster meeting in New Delhi on Friday and discussions focused on connectivity, India Middle East Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), green and clean energy, mobility and talent, security, Meditteranean and the expansion of the European Union. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, EU Commissioner for International Partnerships Jozef Sikela, EU Commissioner for Enlargement, Marta Kos, EU Commissioner for Internal Affairs and Migration Magnus Brunner and EU Commissioner for Mediterranean and Demography Dubravka Suica participated in the meeting. In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "Pleased to participate in the India-EU bilateral cluster meeting this morning alongside Commissioners @JozefSikela, @dubravkasuica, @MartaKosEU, @magnusbrunner of @EU_Commission and my colleagues @KVSinghMPGonda & @nityanandraibjp." "Our conversation focused on connectivity and IMEC, green and clean energy, mobility and talent, security, Mediterranean and EU expansion," he added.

Yesterday, EAM Jaishankar called on the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and lauded her views on reenergizing India's engagement with Europe. "Pleased to call on @EU_Commission President @vonderleyen today in Delhi. Appreciate her thoughts on reenergizing India's engagement with Europe. The wide-ranging participation of Indian Ministers and EU College of Commissioners during this visit stands testimony to the importance we place on deeper India-EU ties," Jaishankar said in a post on X. The European Commission President is on a two-day bilateral visit to India, accompanied by members of European College of Commissioners. Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel received Ursula von der Leyen at the airport. Upon her arrival in Delhi, European Commission President in a post on X wrote, "Touchdown in Delhi with my team of Commissioners. In an era of conflicts and intense competition, you need trusted friends. For Europe, India is such a friend and a strategic ally. I'll discuss with @narendramodi how to take our strategic partnership to the next level." This is Ursula von der Leyen's third visit to India. She previously visited India for a bilateral official visit in April 2022 and to attend the G20 Leaders' Summit in September 2023. PM Narendra Modi and President Ursula von der Leyen have also met regularly on the sidelines of multilateral meetings.