India ends Paris Olympics with 6 medals, heartbreak, & glimpses of future glory

Paris: The 2024 Paris Olympics has concluded, leaving India with a mixed bag of emotions as the nation’s athletes showcased their prowess on the world stage. With a contingent of 117 athletes, India managed to secure six medals, falling short of the seven-medal tally achieved in Tokyo. While this performance might seem underwhelming at first glance, it was a Games filled with moments of brilliance, heartbreak, and valuable lessons for the future.



The shooting contingent emerged as the saviour for India, contributing half of the country’s medal tally. Young prodigy Manu Bhaker led the charge with an unprecedented twin-medal show, securing a bronze in the individual event and another in the mixed team 10m air pistol event partnering with Sarabjot Singh. Bhaker’s performance not only salvaged India’s pride but also placed her in a league of her own, demonstrating remarkable mental fortitude under immense pressure.

Another pleasant surprise came from Swapnil Kusale, who clinched India’s first-ever medal in skeet shooting. These achievements in shooting were crucial, especially considering the disappointments faced in other disciplines where medals were expected.

Wrestling, a sport that has consistently delivered for India at the Olympics, once again proved its mettle. Aman Sehrawat, the lone male wrestler in the Indian squad, lived up to expectations by securing a medal in the competitive 57 kg category. This marked the fifth consecutive Olympics where wrestling contributed to India’s medal tally. However, the wrestling arena also witnessed one of the most heart-wrenching moments of the Games. Vinesh Phogat, a strong medal contender, was disqualified due to a mere 100g excess in body weight. This technicality robbed her of a well-deserved medal opportunity, leading to her emotional retirement announcement. The incident has sparked debates about the stringent weight regulations in wrestling and their impact on athletes’ careers.

The men’s hockey team, entering the tournament as underdogs, displayed remarkable resilience and skill. Though they couldn’t improve upon their bronze medal from Tokyo, their performances against powerhouses like Australia, Belgium, Germany, and Britain were nothing short of inspiring. The team’s journey symbolises the resurgence of India’s national game on the global stage.

Several Indian athletes came tantalisingly close to podium finishes. The Games saw six fourth-place finishes, which, had they converted to medals, could have propelled India into double-digit medal territory. Shuttler Lakshya Sen’s bronze medal playoff, archer Deepika Kumari’s quarter-final match, and weightlifter Mirabai Chanu’s near miss were some of the heart-stopping moments that left fans wondering “what if.”

In badminton, the duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, despite high expectations, left without a medal. Their performance, however, showcased the growing strength of Indian badminton on the world stage.

Neeraj Chopra, the defending champion in javelin throw, secured a silver medal. While his performance was commendable, the gold medal expectations placed on him by the nation highlight the immense pressure faced by Indian athletes at such events.

Table tennis saw a historic moment as Manika Batra and Sreeja Akula reached the quarter-finals in the individual event for the first time, signalling progress in a sport where India has traditionally struggled at the Olympic level.

The Paris Olympics have provided valuable insights for Indian sports. The success in shooting underscores the importance of mental preparation and focused training. The wrestling debacle highlights the need for better weight management strategies and possibly a review of current regulations.

The performance of young athletes like Lakshya Sen and Reetika Hooda, despite not securing medals, indicates a promising future for Indian sports. Their experiences at this Olympics will be crucial for their development and future performances.

The Games also marked the end of illustrious careers for some athletes. PR Sreejesh in hockey, Rohan Bopanna in tennis, and Sharath Kamal in table tennis likely participated in their last Olympics, leaving behind legacies that will inspire future generations.

India’s journey at the 2024 Paris Olympics was a rollercoaster of emotions. While the medal tally might not have met the lofty expectations set after Tokyo, the performances across various disciplines showed progress and potential. The six medals won are a testament to the hard work and dedication of the athletes and their support staff.

As India reflects on these Games, the focus should be on building upon the successes, learning from the near misses, and continuing to invest in sports infrastructure and athlete development. The Paris Olympics have provided a clear roadmap for areas that need improvement and those where India is excelling.

With the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics on the horizon, India has the opportunity to address its shortcomings and build on its strengths. The spirit shown by the athletes in Paris, coupled with the lessons learned, sets the stage for what could be an even more successful campaign in the future.