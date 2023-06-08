India does not get swayed by coercion, false narratives claims EAM S Jaishankar

India does not get swayed by coercion, inducements and false narratives, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday while citing the country's approach towards the situation along the Northern border and its opposition to China's Belt and Road Initiative.

Addressing a press conference on nine years of Modi government, S Jaishankar also said that India has de-legitimised cross-border terrorism.

In his remarks, the minister highlighted various aspects of Indian foreign policy, including its handling of different situations as well as the country's ties with key countries.

S Jaishankar said large parts of world now see India as a development partner and that the Global South perceives India as a reliable partner.

The external affairs minister also said that India is making significant economic impact that has been recognised globally.