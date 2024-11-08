India denies travel to Pakistan for Campions Trophy, requests matches in Dubai

India’s cricket team has chosen not to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy next year, opting to play its matches in Dubai due to security concerns. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) communicated its decision to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), requesting a shift of all games involving the Indian team to Dubai. "Our stance on this has remained unchanged, and we've formally requested that our matches be relocated," a source familiar with the matter noted.

The tournament, scheduled to take place from February 19 to March 9, will feature the world’s top eight teams, with Pakistan hosting in cities like Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi. Sources suggest that BCCI’s stance was formed “in consultation with the government.” Last year, a similar arrangement allowed India to play its Asia Cup matches in Sri Lanka instead of Pakistan, despite pressure from the host nation.

Optimism for renewed cricket ties had briefly emerged after a recent meeting between India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation gathering in Islamabad. This marked the first high-level dialogue between the two countries since 2015, sparking speculation of possible normalization in regional cricket relations.

While the PCB explored multiple options to facilitate India’s participation, including a proposal allowing the Indian team to return home after each match, the BCCI’s position has not shifted. Despite efforts by PCB Chairman Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi to accommodate India’s security concerns, no agreement was reached.

In recent years, Pakistan has successfully hosted teams from countries like England and Bangladesh, but India has not toured Pakistan since the 2008 Asia Cup. As preparations move forward, both boards are likely to resume discussions, highlighting the ongoing complexities surrounding the event.