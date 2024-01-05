India denies supplying ammunition to Ukraine

New Delhi: India unequivocally refuted on Thursday reports suggesting its involvement in supplying artillery shells to Ukraine, reaffirming its stance against sending ammunition to the war-torn country.



“We have neither sent nor exported any artillery ammunition to Ukraine,” declared External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal during a media briefing. This statement addressed recent media claims of spotting Indian-made shells in Ukraine.

India has consistently advocated for resolving the Ukrainian conflict through peaceful means. On Tuesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a productive phone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, focusing on the ongoing crisis, Kyiv’s peace proposal, and strengthening bilateral ties.

This dialogue followed Jaishankar’s recent visit to Russia, where he met with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and President Vladimir Putin.

“A useful conversation with FM @DmytroKuleb of Ukraine today. Discussed advancing our bilateral cooperation in the year ahead. Exchanged views on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine,” the external affairs minister said on X after the talks.

Kuleba, in turn, highlighted the Ukrainian “peace formula” and plans for a “Global Peace Summit” during the call. Both ministers also agreed to revive the stalled India-Ukraine Inter-Governmental Commission, paving the way for broader collaboration.

President Zelenskyy’s 10-point peace plan remains central to Ukraine’s strategy for ending the war. Key aspects include accountability for war crimes, complete Russian withdrawal, and restoring Ukraine’s territorial integrity. Additionally, securing energy and food security, as well as ensuring nuclear safety, are crucial elements of the proposed solution.