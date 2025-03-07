India demands action against those involved in Jaishankar's security breach in London

New Delhi: India on Friday pressed the UK to take action against the pro-Khalistan elements involved in the breach of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's security in London and said that the incident reflected the "licence" accorded to such forces.

A pro-Khalistani protester attempted to break barricades while some others were shouting anti-India slogans as Jaishankar was leaving the Chatham House after concluding an interactive session at the institute on Wednesday evening.

"We have conveyed our deep concern to the UK authorities about the breach of security arrangements by UK-based separatist and extremist elements during the external affairs minister's visit," external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"There is a larger context to the incident. It brings out both the licence accorded to such forces, as well as indifference to their intimidation, threats, and other actions aimed at impeding our legitimate diplomatic activities in the UK," he said.

While India has noted the statement issued by the UK Foreign Office on the matter, our view of its sincerity would depend on the action taken against culprits on this and previous occasions, Jaiswal added.

The Foreign Office condemned the incident.