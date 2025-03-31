India delivers relief materials and rescue teams in 5 military planes

New Delhi: India has sent relief materials, rescue teams and medical equipment in five military aircraft to Myanmar to help victims of the 7.7-magnitude earthquake that killed over 1,700 people.

India mounted its relief mission — named ‘Operation Brahma’ as a swift response to the devastation caused by the earthquake that hit Myanmar as well as Thailand on Friday.

New Delhi dispatched relief materials, medicines, an 80-member search and rescue team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and military field hospitals to Myanmar in three C-130J and two C-17 Globemaster aircraft.

A specialised rescue team from Indian Army’s 50 (I) Para Brigade has also been swiftly deployed to Myanmar, officials said.

The team, comprising 118 personnel, including medical and communication units, landed at Myanmar’s capital Nay Pyi Taw on Saturday night. The team will primarily focus on rescue operations in Mandalay, the officials said.

“Two C-17 aircraft with 118 member Indian Army Field Hospital Unit, including Women & Child Care services and 60 tonnes of relief material have landed in Myanmar. With these, five relief flights from India have landed in Myanmar today,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on ‘X’ late Saturday night.

In a reflection of New Delhi’s strong commitment to extend help,Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Myanmar’s Senior General Min Aung Hlaing on Saturday and conveyed that India stands in solidarity with the people of that country. “Conveyed our deep condolences at the loss of lives in the devastating earthquake. As a close friend and neighbour, India stands in solidarity with the people of Myanmar in this difficult hour,” the prime minister said on ‘X’. “Disaster relief material, humanitarian assistance, search & rescue teams are being expeditiously dispatched to the affected areas as part of #OperationBrahma,” he said. India is also sending 40 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Myanmar onboard its naval ships INS Satpura and INS Savitri.