India, Cyprus Ink Defence Cooperation Agreement As Jaishankar Visits Nicosia

Nicosia: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met his Cypriot counterpart Ioannis Kasoulides here and discussed the full spectrum of bilateral relations and issues of mutual and global interests like the Ukraine conflict, as the two sides signed three agreements, including an MOU on defence and military cooperation.



Jaishankar arrived here earlier in the day on his first official visit to Cyprus as the two countries celebrate the 60 years of diplomatic relations.

During his visit, Jaishankar met his Cypriot counterpart Kasoulides and signed an agreement on defence and military cooperation, another Letter of Intent on immigration and mobility, as well as the agreement on Cyprus joining the International Solar Alliance (ISA).

The two leaders also shared their vision for world peace, freedom, and democracy.

Kasoulides said India and Cyprus were driven by their partnership to diversify and deepen the people to people contact.

Jaishankar and Kasoulides also took an opportunity to go over the full spectrum of bilateral relations alongside a range of global issues such as the Ukraine conflict and the situation in Afghanistan.

Jaishankar during the joint media availability said the extent of cooperation between the two countries was visible to all and that they were keen on cooperating on crucial challenges facing the international community following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The minister said India and Cyprus were collectively working on pressing issues such as food and energy security, maritime security, as well as on sustainable environment.

During his three-day visit to Cyprus, Jaishankar will call on Annita Demetriou, President of the House of Representatives.

He will also address the business and investment community of Cyprus, apart from an interaction with the Indian Diaspora.