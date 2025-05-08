MillenniumPost
Home > Big Story > India counters Pakistan escalation bid, strikes air defence system in Lahore
Big Story

India counters Pakistan escalation bid, strikes air defence system in Lahore

BY MPost8 May 2025 2:54 PM IST
India counters Pakistan escalation bid, strikes air defence system in Lahore
X

This is a breaking news story. Details will be added soon.

MPost

MPost


Next Story
Share it
X