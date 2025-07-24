India 'consistently protested' inclusion of CPEC as flagship project of China's OBOR: Govt tells Parliament

New Delhi: India has "consistently protested" to parties concerned over the inclusion of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as a flagship project of China's One Belt One Road (OBOR), and asked them to cease these activities, the Centre informed Parliament on Thursday.

CPEC, a major bilateral infrastructure and development project between China and Pakistan, passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. This project is a part of the OBOR initiative, now renamed the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which is aimed at developing new trade routes between China and the rest of the world.

The Ministry of External Affairs was asked whether a meeting was held between Pakistan, China and Afghanistan in the fourth week of May 2025, and if it is also a fact that there was a "discussion" on expanding CPEC to Afghanistan.

In a written response to the query in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said the government of India is "aware of a China-Pakistan-Afghanistan meeting held in Beijing, China on 21 May 2025".

"Government's position on CPEC is clear and consistent. Government has consistently protested to parties concerned over the inclusion of the so-called 'China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)', which passes through parts of the Indian Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir under illegal occupation of Pakistan, as a flagship project of 'OBOR/BRI' and asked them to cease these activities," the MoS said.

"Any proposed participation of third countries or expansion of the so-called CPEC projects to third countries is unacceptable. Government has consistently conveyed this position to relevant parties," he said.

Singh added that the Indian government keeps a "constant watch" on all developments having a bearing on India's security and takes all necessary measures to safeguard it.