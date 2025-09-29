INDIA CONQUER ASIA

Dubai: In a high-voltage Asia Cup final marked by both on-field intensity and off-field tensions, Tilak Varma’s unbeaten 69 proved the backbone of India’s successful chase against Pakistan, sealing a five-wicket victory in Colombo on Sunday. The triumph handed India their ninth Asia Cup crown, extending their dominance over their arch-rivals in white-ball formats.

Chasing a modest 147, India overcame an early collapse to reach 150 for five in 19.4 overs. The winning moment came when Rinku Singh, playing his first game of the tournament, cracked a boundary after Tilak had launched Haris Rauf into the mid-wicket stands. The pair ensured India crossed the line with two balls to spare, sparking jubilation among Indian supporters.

The start of the chase, however, was far from ideal. India slipped to 20 for three inside the first five overs as Abhishek Sharma (5), Suryakumar Yadav (1) and Shubman Gill (12) all departed cheaply. Pakistan’s new-ball pair, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Faheem Ashraf, relied on slower deliveries to undo India’s top order. Abhishek, struggling to find timing against the pace variations, lobbed one to mid-on, while Gill and Suryakumar fell attempting aggressive strokes. From that point, it was Tilak who steadied the innings. The left-hander stitched together crucial partnerships that turned the tide. He added 57 runs with Sanju Samson (24 off 21 balls), who drove Shaheen crisply through cover and looked confident until he fell trying to loft Abrar Ahmed against the turn. Tilak then found another ally in Shivam Dube, with whom he built a 64-run stand. Dube’s brisk 33 off 21 balls, including boundaries off Haris Rauf, kept the required rate under control.

The 15th over of the chase proved decisive. Bowled by Rauf, it cost Pakistan 17 runs as Dube struck through the covers, Tilak drilled a straight drive, and followed it with a pick-up pull behind square. The over shifted the balance irreversibly towards India, with head coach Mike Hesson visibly frustrated at the lines his bowler chose. By the penultimate over, 17 runs were required, but Tilak’s six and Rinku’s composure sealed the contest.

Earlier, India’s spinners dismantled Pakistan’s batting line-up after an opening partnership threatened to set up a formidable total. Electing to field, India endured a strong start from Sahibzada Farhan (57 off 38 balls) and Fakhar Zaman (46 off 35 balls), who added 84 for the first wicket. At 113 for one, Pakistan looked on course for a challenging score. The introduction of Kuldeep Yadav, however, changed the complexion of the innings. The left-arm wrist-spinner claimed 4 for 30 in his four overs, dismissing key middle-order batters and sparking a collapse. Supported by Varun Chakravarthy (2/30) and Axar Patel (2/26), Kuldeep ensured Pakistan lost their last nine wickets for just 33 runs. The final tally read a disappointing 146 in 19.1 overs. Among Kuldeep’s breakthroughs was the dismissal of Saim Ayub, which opened the floodgates. Salman Ali Agha and Hussain Talat perished trying to counterattack, while Fakhar’s departure further deepened Pakistan’s woes. Jasprit Bumrah, who had been erratic earlier, closed the innings with figures of 2 for 25, yorking Haris Rauf and delivering a send-off that evoked memories of the pacer’s controversial gesture in the previous clash.

Reflecting on the dramatic turnaround, the difference lay in India’s altered approach with the ball. The spinners bowled slower through the air and targeted areas outside the batters’ hitting arc. The change in lines and lengths forced Pakistan into errors, as attempts to hit out of trouble backfired repeatedly.

India’s captain Suryakumar Yadav and mentor Gautam Gambhir had spoken about playing without fear, and the side lived up to that resolve. The final, played amid heightened emotions and a charged crowd atmosphere, saw tempers flare both in the stands and among players. Yet, the Indian team’s composure in crunch moments proved decisive.

For Pakistan, the collapse with the bat and Rauf’s expensive spell — 50 runs conceded in 3.4 overs — were telling factors. From a position of strength, they were left chasing the game once the middle order folded. India’s calm response, anchored by the 21-year-old Tilak, highlighted the depth in their batting and resilience under pressure.

With this victory, India not only secured another Asia Cup but also reinforced their upper hand in recent contests against Pakistan. Kuldeep’s 17 wickets across the tournament underlined his growing influence, while Tilak’s knock in the final announced him as a dependable presence for the future.