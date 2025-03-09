Hindu temple vandalised in US with anti-India graffiti

New York: A prominent Hindu temple in California was defaced with anti-India graffiti by some unknown persons in another incident targeting the community's sacred spaces in the US.

Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) said that its Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Chino Hills city of San Bernardino County faced desecration.

Chino Hills borders Los Angeles County.

"In the face of another Mandir desecration, this time in Chino Hills, CA, the Hindu community stands steadfast against hate. Together with the community in Chino Hills and Southern California, we will never let hate take root," the BAPS Public Affairs posted on X.

"Our common humanity and faith will ensure that peace and compassion prevail," it said, without providing details of the incident.

Hindu American Foundation, a non-profit advocacy group, said the vandalism at the largest Hindu temple in California occurred on Saturday and demanded the FBI and its Director Kash Patel to probe the matter.

"We ask @ChinoHills_PD, @FBI @FBIDirectorKash @DNIGabbard to investigate this latest in a string of anti-Hindu hate crimes on our sacred spaces," it said.

The Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA), an advocacy group dedicated to improving the understanding of Hinduism in North America, drew attention to past such cases and demanded a thorough investigation.

"Another Hindu Temple vandalised - this time the iconic BAPS temple in Chino Hills, CA. It’s just another day in a world where media and academics will insist there is no anti-Hindu hate and that #Hinduphobia is just a construct of our imagination," it said on X.

"Not surprising this happens as the day for a so-called "Khalistan referendum" in LA (Los Angeles) draws close," it said.

CoHNA gave a list of 10 temples that have been vandalised or burglarised in the last few years.

In September, the BAPS Hindu temple in California's Sacramento was desecrated with expletive-laden graffiti, saying "Hindus go back!"

Nearly 10 days before the Sacramento incident, another BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Melville, New York, was defaced with hateful messages.

The Consulate General of India in New York had strongly condemned the incident.