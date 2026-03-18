India condemns Pak’s ‘barbaric’ airstrike on Kabul rehab centre

New Delhi: India on Tuesday issued a sharp condemnation of Pakistan following an airstrike on a drug treatment facility in Kabul that reportedly killed more than 400 people and injured over 250 others, according to Afghan media reports.



In a strongly worded statement, the Ministry of External Affairs described the strike as “barbaric” and “unequivocally” denounced the attack on the Omid Addiction Treatment hospital. “This is a cowardly and unconscionable act of violence that has claimed the lives of a large number of civilians in a facility which can by no means be justified as a military target,” the statement said. New Delhi accused Islamabad of attempting to “dress up a massacre as a military operation”, adding that the incident reflects a “persistent pattern of reckless behaviour” and efforts to “externalise internal failures” through cross-border violence.

Calling the strike a “blatant assault” on Afghanistan’s sovereignty, India warned that such actions pose a direct threat to regional peace and stability. “This heinous act of aggression by Pakistan is also a direct threat to regional peace and stability,” the MEA noted. India urged the international community to hold those responsible accountable and to ensure that what it called Pakistan’s “wanton targeting” of civilians in Afghanistan stops immediately. The statement also pointed out that the attack occurred during the holy month of Ramzan, calling it “all the more reprehensible”.

“There is no faith, no law, and no morality that can justify the deliberate targeting of a hospital and its patients,” it added. India conveyed condolences to the families of those killed and wished a swift recovery to the injured. “India stands in solidarity with the people of Afghanistan in this tragic moment,” the statement said, reaffirming support for Afghanistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Pakistan said the strikes were part of Operation Ghazab lil Haq, launched on February 26 in response to alleged attacks along the 2,600 kilometre border with Afghan Taliban forces.