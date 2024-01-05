India condemns deadly Iran bombings, expresses solidarity

New Delhi: Offering its condolences and solidarity to the Iranian government and people, India expressed shock and sadness on Thursday in response to the “horrific” bombings in Kerman, Iran.



At least 95 lives were tragically lost, and many more were injured on Wednesday in two coordinated bomb blasts near the cemetery of slain Iranian General Qasem Soleimani. The revered military leader perished in a US drone strike in 2020.

“We are shocked and saddened on the terrible bombings in the Kerman City of Iran. At this difficult time, we express our solidarity with the government and people of Iran,” External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims and with the wounded,” he said on ‘X’.

The attack targeted a gathering near Soleimani’s cemetery, where people had assembled to commemorate the fourth anniversary of his death.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian confirmed that Iran is pursuing “legal and international actions” in response to the Kerman atrocities.

“Based on preliminary information from official sources, this ministry has initiated immediate legal and international actions through the United Nations regarding the terrorist attack in Kerman,” Amirabdollahian said in post on ‘X’.

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, issued a statement condemning the attacks and vowing retribution against the perpetrators. He promised a “harsh response” to those responsible for the tragedy, according to IRNA news agency. WITH AGENCIES INPUTS