India clinch second consecutive Olympic hockey bronze, beat Spain 2-1 in play-off

Paris: The Indian men's hockey team clinched its second successive bronze medal in the Olympic Games after beating Spain 2-1 in the third position playoff match here on Thursday.



Skipper Harmanpreet Singh (30th, 33rd minute) scored a brace for India, while Spain's only goal was scored by captain Marc Miralles in the 18th minute from a penalty stroke.

The medal is fitting farewell for veteran India custodian PR Sreejesh, nicknamed ' The Great Indian Wall of Indian hockey', who drew curtains on his illustrious 18-year-old career with this match.

He will be bowing out as the best ever goalkeeper India has produced.

In the final later in the day, Germany will play Netherlands.