India, China to resume direct flights, ease visas, boost people-centric engagements

New Delhi: India and China have agreed to accelerate the resumption of direct air connectivity, facilitate visas, and promote exchanges between media, think-tanks and citizens as part of efforts to stabilise and rebuild bilateral ties. The outcomes emerged from a meeting in New Delhi on Thursday between Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong, who is visiting India from June 12 to 13.

The two sides reviewed developments since their previous meeting in Beijing on January 27 and identified steps to enhance people-centric engagement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.

“The two sides reviewed the developments in India-China bilateral relations since their last meeting... and agreed to continue to stabilise and rebuild ties with priority on people-centric engagements,” the MEA said in a statement.

Misri appreciated China’s cooperation in facilitating the resumption of the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra this year after a six-year hiatus. The yatra, seen as a significant cultural and religious exchange, resumed with the first batch of 50 pilgrims departing from India on Friday.

According to the MEA) 5,561 applicants successfully registered online for the 2025 edition, including 4,024 men and 1,537 women. Of these, 750 pilgrims were selected through a computerised draw.

The selected yatris will travel in five batches of 50 pilgrims each via the Lipulekh route, and 10 batches of 50 each via the Nathu La route. The pilgrimage will commence on 15 June and conclude on 25 August.

He also raised the need for continued cooperation on hydrological data sharing, referring to the April meeting of the Expert Level Mechanism on trans-border rivers. “The Foreign Secretary expressed hope for progress on the resumption of hydrological data sharing and other areas of cooperation,” the MEA said.

On air connectivity, both sides agreed to expedite steps toward restarting direct flights, suspended since the pandemic and tensions along the Line of Actual Control. “Foreign Secretary hoped for the early conclusion of an updated Air Services Agreement,” the statement noted.

Other agreed measures include easing visa processes and encouraging academic, media, and institutional dialogue. “The two sides agreed to take practical steps for visa facilitation and exchanges between media and think-tanks,” the MEA added.

The discussions also touched upon planned events to mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between India and China. Both governments “positively assessed” the commemorative activities and agreed to support their implementation.

Meanwhile, India has conveyed its concerns to Beijing regarding recent export restrictions on rare earth metals, vital for sectors such as electronics and clean energy. “We are in touch with the Chinese side... to bring predictability in the supply chain,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during a weekly briefing.

China’s move to implement export controls on key minerals has raised alarm across multiple countries, including India. Beijing said Thursday it is open to talks and cooperation to maintain stability in industrial supply chains.

Commenting on the broader relationship, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said earlier this week that managing ties between the two rising powers remains a complex task. “Our relations have gone through a difficult period since the 2020 military clash in the Himalayas,” he said, referring to the Galwan Valley confrontation that resulted in casualties on both sides.