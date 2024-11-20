India, China taking next steps to stabilise ties, manage differences

New Delhi/Rio de Janeiro: India and China have agreed to soon convene a meeting of their Special Representatives (SR) on the boundary issue, breaking a nearly five-year impasse. This development comes weeks after the two nations completed disengagement at two key face-off points in eastern Ladakh—Depsang and Demchok—offering a glimmer of hope for improved bilateral ties.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, held talks on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro on Monday, marking the first high-level engagement since the recent disengagement. The discussions focused on stabilising relations, managing differences, and charting the next steps to rebuild trust.

“The discussions focused on the next steps in India-China relations. It was agreed that a meeting of the Special Representatives and of the Foreign Secretary-Vice Minister mechanism will take place soon,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

The SR talks are a crucial mechanism for resolving the long-standing boundary dispute. The last round was held in New Delhi in December 2019. India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi lead the dialogue on their respective sides.

Jaishankar emphasised the importance of maintaining peace along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) as a foundation for broader ties. “The disengagement process has contributed to peace and tranquillity in border areas. The focus now should be on stabilising ties and managing our differences constructively,” he noted.

The two ministers also discussed resuming several bilateral initiatives that were suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic. Among them, the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, a pilgrimage deeply significant to Indian devotees, could soon be back on track. The resumption of direct flights between the two nations and data-sharing on trans-border rivers were also highlighted.

“These steps are crucial for rebuilding trust and enhancing people-to-people ties,” the MEA said. Jaishankar reiterated India’s commitment to a multipolar world and a balanced approach in its foreign policy. “India does not view its relationships through the prism of other nations. We are against unilateral approaches to establish dominance,” he said.

Wang Yi echoed these sentiments, acknowledging that India-China relations hold unique significance in global politics. “Our leaders in Kazan have set the direction for our engagement. Stabilising ties and managing our differences is imperative,” Wang said.

The recent disengagement at Depsang and Demchok marks a turning point in the four-year-long standoff that began in May 2020 following violent clashes at Pangong Lake. This disengagement has enabled both sides to resume limited patrolling in these regions, a significant confidence-building measure. A senior Indian official familiar with the developments said, “One round of patrolling by both sides has been completed in Depsang and Demchok after nearly four-and-a-half years. However, substantial troop deployments remain along the LAC, and the next phase will focus on de-escalation.” Both nations currently have around 50,000 to 60,000 troops stationed in the region, underscoring the need for continued dialogue to ease tensions.