India, China relations must be guided by 3 mutuals: Jaishankar

New Delhi: The India-China relations must be guided by mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interest, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday conveyed this to his visiting Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

Jaishankar held talks with Wang shortly after the Chinese foreign minister landed in Delhi on a two-day visit.

In his opening remarks at the meeting, the external affairs minister also underlined that differences between the two countries should not become disputes.

"This occasion provides us an opportunity to meet and review our bilateral ties. It is also an appropriate time to exchange views on the global situation and some issues of mutual interest," Jaishankar said.

"Having seen a difficult period in our relationship, Excellency, our two nations now seek to move ahead. This requires a candid and constructive approach from both sides.

"In that endeavour, we must be guided by the three mutuals - mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interest. Differences must not become disputes, nor competition conflict," he said.

The Chinese foreign minister is visiting India primarily to hold the next round of Special Representatives (SR) dialogue on the boundary question.

Wang and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval are the designated special representatives for the boundary talks.