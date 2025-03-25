India, China hold diplomatic talks; focus on early resumption of cross-border cooperation and exchanges

New Delhi: India and China on Tuesday held a fresh edition of diplomatic dialogue in Beijing, focusing on ensuring effective border management and early resumption of cross-border cooperation and exchanges including on trans-border rivers and Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra.

In the meeting of Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC), the two sides explored various measures and proposals to give effect to the decisions taken during talks between NSA Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Special Representatives (SR) dialogue in December.

India and China also agreed to work together to make "substantial preparation" for the next SR meeting that will be held in India later this year, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

It said the meeting was held in a "positive and constructive" atmosphere and both sides "comprehensively" reviewed the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the border areas.

The MEA asserted that peace and tranquillity on the border are "critical" for the smooth development of overall bilateral relations.

It is understood that both sides deliberated on the overall situation along the LAC in eastern Ladakh. Each side currently has around 50,000 to 60,000 troops along the LAC in the region.

In December, Doval travelled to Beijing and held talks with Foreign Minister Wang under the framework of SR dialogue on the boundary question.

The decision to revive the SR mechanism and other such dialogue formats was taken at a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Kazan on October 23.

In the WMCC talks, the two sides agreed to "work together to make substantial preparation" for the next SR meeting to be held in India later this year, the MEA said.

"Held in a positive and constructive atmosphere, the meeting comprehensively reviewed the situation along the Line of Actual Control in the India-China border areas," it said.

"The two sides explored various measures and proposals to give effect to the decisions taken during the 23rd meeting of the Special Representatives on the India-China boundary question in Beijing in December 2024 and to advance effective border management," it said.

"The two sides agreed to maintain and strengthen relevant diplomatic and military mechanisms towards this end," the MEA said.

It said the two sides also exchanged views on "early resumption of cross-border cooperation and exchanges, including on trans-border rivers and Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra."

The Indian delegation at the talks was led by Gourangalal Das, Joint Secretary (East Asia) in the MEA.

The Chinese team was headed by Hong Liang, Director General of the Boundary and Oceanic Affairs Department of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Indian delegation leader also paid a courtesy call on Assistant Foreign Minister Hong Lei.

The WMCC meeting came two months after Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri paid a two-day visit to Beijing and held talks with his Chinese counterpart.

India has been maintaining that its ties with China cannot be normal unless there is peace in the border areas.

Following completion of the disengagement process in Demchok and Depsang, Indian and Chinese militaries also resumed patrolling activities in the two areas after a gap of almost four-and-a-half years.