India, China discuss situation along LAC to bridge differences

New Delhi: India and China conducted their 31st meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination (WMCC) on Border Affairs in Beijing on Thursday, marking a significant step in addressing ongoing tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reported that the discussions were “frank, constructive and forward-looking,” aimed at narrowing differences and finding early resolutions to outstanding issues.



The MEA highlighted that the meeting reaffirmed the importance of restoring peace and tranquillity and respecting the LAC as crucial steps toward normalising bilateral relations.

Following guidance from the foreign ministers’ meetings in Astana and Vientiane in July, the discussions aimed to accelerate progress and build upon last month’s WMCC meeting. Both sides engaged in an open and constructive exchange to address differences and seek early resolutions to unresolved issues.

The two countries also agreed to enhance communication through both diplomatic and military channels. Gourangalal Das, Joint Secretary (East Asia) from the MEA, led the Indian delegation, while the Chinese side was represented by Hong Liang, Director General of the Boundary & Ocean Affairs Department of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In addition, the delegations committed to jointly maintaining peace and tranquillity in the border regions, adhering to existing bilateral agreements and understandings. The Indian delegation leader also met with the Vice Minister of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The previous WMCC meeting was held in New Delhi on July 31.