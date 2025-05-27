India carried out precision strikes in Pakistan, no wrong attack: Sitharaman

New Delhi: India carried out precise strikes in Pakistan under Operation Sindoor and there was no wrong attack, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday.

During an interaction with staff of Pine Labs, a fintech company, in Noida, the minister said India has reached such a level that countries globally are recognising it for its achievements.

"And Operation Sindoor actually showed that. Look at the way our armed forces handled the situation. They were very clear from the beginning to the end that they wanted to attack the terrorist centres and hit them," Sitharaman said.

Following the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, in which 26 people were killed, Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor and hit terror infrastructure in Pakistan.

"If they (Pakistan) were rational enough, they wouldn't have done any more mischief because they don't take any action against terrorists, they allow them to roam in their country freely," she said.

Stressing that Pakistan has, literally, become the fountainhead for terrorism, Sitharaman said India was determined not to allow its citizens to suffer, and thereafter, "We hit the air bases in Pakistan. We had the technology which could talk between the three forces. We carried out hits at precise targets and there was no wrong attack".

The minister, who was visiting the company's office, also witnessed demonstrations by Pine Labs on innovative fintech solutions being developed around prepaid instruments, the Account Aggregator (AA) framework, and digital services used in the Public Distribution System (PDS) and other government schemes and services.