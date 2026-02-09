India, Canada agree on shared security work plan

New Delhi: India and Canada have agreed to develop a “shared work plan” that will frame future cooperation on national security and law enforcement, marking the latest step in a cautious effort to stabilise ties that were badly damaged by a diplomatic crisis in 2023. The understanding was reached during talks in Ottawa on Saturday between India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and his Canadian counterpart Nathalie Drouin.



According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the plan is intended to enable “practical collaboration” on common challenges, including the activities of transnational criminal networks. The MEA said on Sunday that both sides recognised progress on initiatives aimed at strengthening the safety and security of their countries and citizens.

“They agreed to a shared work plan to guide bilateral cooperation on national security and law enforcement issues and to enable practical collaboration on respective priorities,” the ministry said.

Officials also decided that each country will appoint dedicated security and law-enforcement liaison officers, with their respective agencies expected to deepen existing working relationships. The MEA described this as an “important step” that would streamline communication and allow faster information sharing on matters of mutual concern, including the illegal flow of drugs, particularly fentanyl precursors, and the operations of organised criminal groups that span borders.

The two governments further committed to formalising cooperation on cybersecurity policy, sharing information related to cyber threats, and continuing discussions on fraud prevention and immigration enforcement in line with domestic laws and international obligations.

Doval’s visit to Canada included a separate meeting on Friday with Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree. The talks come as both capitals prepare for a possible visit to India early next month by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

India-Canada relations had plunged to their lowest point after then prime minister Justin Trudeau alleged in 2023 that Indian agents may have been linked to the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia. New Delhi rejected the claim as “absurd”.

The fallout led to a major diplomatic confrontation in October 2024, when India recalled its high commissioner and five other diplomats after Canada sought to connect them to the Nijjar investigation. India responded by expelling an equal number of Canadian diplomats.

Ties began to recover after Carney, leader of the Liberal Party, won a parliamentary election in April last year. Since then, both countries have reinstated their high commissioners in New Delhi and Ottawa, signalling a tentative reset even as sensitive issues remain on the agenda.